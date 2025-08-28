Anzeige
28.08.2025 14:18 Uhr
Phase 1 Equity Announces It's Sixth Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On A Multi-Site, Multi-Doctor Orthodontic Practice Located in Ohio

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site, multi-site orthodontic practice based in Ohio to its growing network.

This practice delivers highly personalized care backed by cutting-edge technology in a comfortable environment. This community-based practice thrives on delivering exceptional care while maintaining a culture built on trust, innovation, and a relentless focus on patient experience. This marks Phase 1 Equity's sixth practice added in 2025, it's 16th doctor to join the platform and brings total locations to 24.

"We are thrilled to welcome the first Ohio practice to the platform" said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We continue to see a lot of excitement in the marketplace around our unique model and the many benefits it brings to our doctors. We support our doctor-led practices with the tools and resources they need while they maintain complete control over their practice."

"We are very proud to welcome this phenomenal practice to Phase 1 Equity," said Dr. Bryan Williams, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They've been a great community-based practice with a strong reputation for delivering great care and creating an outstanding patient experience. We're excited to collaborate, share knowledge, and support their continued growth and success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful-together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-sixth-practice-addition-of-the-year-brin-1066469

