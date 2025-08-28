Arbor Day Foundation: Two Decades After Hurricane Katrina, Work To Restore Tree Canopy Damaged by the Storm Continues

The Arbor Day Foundation has planted more than 160,000 trees - and counting - in forests and communities as part of its recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / In the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped plant and distribute more than 160,000 trees in forests and communities hit by the historic storm. Still, according to the tree planting nonprofit, the work is far from over.

"The devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina was unlike anything our country had experienced before. Even 20 years later, the pain still feels raw," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Through our work in tree recovery, we've learned that's why so many people turn to planting trees after a disaster - it helps them heal."

Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, and claimed approximately 1,800 lives. The storm was particularly catastrophic in New Orleans where 80% of the city was pulled under floodwaters, according to the National Weather Service. To date, Hurricane Katrina remains the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, causing $201 billion in damage when adjusted for inflation.

In the two decades since the storm, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked alongside local planting organizations as well as city and state leaders in New Orleans and other impacted communities to help recover tree canopy lost to the hurricane. The Foundation's most recent planting in February brought dozens of new trees to New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood. The attached satellite images compare the tree canopy of the Lower Ninth Ward, immediately after Hurricane Katrina to today.

Since Hurricane Katrina, the Arbor Day Foundation has been heavily invested in assisting disaster-affected communities and forestlands all over the country. The work has aided recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and floods, reaching more than half of U.S. states. In the last four years alone, the Foundation has planted and distributed over two million trees in communities recovering from natural disasters.

"Planting trees gives people a way to connect to the rebuilding process. It roots them in hope and resilience," Lambe said. "No matter how much time passes, we'll keep working to restore the canopy lost to major storms, including Hurricane Katrina, as we shape a stronger future through trees."

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

