Revenue of $16.86M in Q2 2025, an increase of 4.2% from $16.18M in Q2 2024.

Gross margin of 39.9% in Q2 2025, an increase of 170 bps from 38.2% in Q2 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities of $0.53M in Q2 2025, an increase of 495% from $0.09M in Q2 2024.

Delivered $0.14 million in net income and $0.6 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2025, extending the Company's track record to 14 straight quarters of positive performance.

Working capital increased by $0.9 million to $3.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $2.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Company to host Second Quarter 2025 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT).

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced its financial results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

"Our Q2 results highlight the resilience of our business model as revenue grew 4.2% year-over-year and gross margins expanded to nearly 40%, marking another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "The combination of a disciplined IRR-based approach to capital allocation and operational execution, along with the continued expansion of our Pro Center network, strengthens our financial foundation while supporting consistent cash generation."

Shawn added, "With the successful completion of our C$7 million financing, backed by a strong group of strategic investors and long-term shareholders, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth both organically and through disciplined M&A. This capital provides the flexibility to expand our Pro Center footprint, further enhance our omni-channel platform, and create sustainable value for customers, partners, and investors across North America."

BuildDirect Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sekQlp49RdKJmW-Q4orTAA

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the conference call. In addition, an archived replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/financials/quarterly-results/.

Among other things, the Company will discuss the long-term financial outlook on the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/financials/quarterly-results/. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning such as the long-term financial outlook.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

A. Financial Position

The following table summarizes the Company's financial position at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



As at

As at





June 30,

December 31,





2025

2024

Change

Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,070,963

$ 2,347,491

$ 1,723,472

Working capital(1)

3,604,114



2,712,617



891,497

Total assets

29,582,247



27,752,963



1,829,284

Total liabilities

27,088,440



24,597,974



2,490,466

Total shareholders' equity

2,493,807



3,154,989



(661,182 )











Common shares outstanding

42,074,624



42,032,706



41,918



1A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS Accounting Standards.

B. Financial Results

The following table summarizes the Company's selected financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three months

ended



Three months

ended







June 30,



June 30,







2025



2024



Change

Revenue $ 16,860,359

$ 16,182,846

$ 677,513

Income (loss) from operations

(173,541 )

(227,626 )

54,085

Comprehensive income (loss)

138,458



(517,029 )

655,487

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

602,473



578,326



24,147

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01

$ (0.01 ) $ 0.02













Six months

ended



Three months

ended







June 30,



June 30,







2025



2024



Change

Revenue $ 31,949,205

$ 31,772,698

$ 176,507

Income (loss) from operations

(328,840 )

(544,607 )

215,767

Comprehensive income (loss)

(747,447 )

(1,106,353 )

358,906

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,252,577



1,082,566



170,011

Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01



1A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures.

C. Revenue and Gross Profit per Segment

The Company reports results in two segments: (1) E-Commerce and (2) Pro Centers. We measure each reportable operating segment's performance based on revenue. The E-commerce segment relates to our online platform while the Pro Center segment includes sales and installation revenue from bricks and mortar locations.

The E-Commerce and Pro Center segments contributed 22% and 78% of the Company's revenue respectively in Q2 2025 compared to 20% and 80% of the Company's revenue, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"). Likewise, the E-Commerce and Pro Center segments contributed 25% and 75% of our sales respectively in the six months period ended June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025") compared to 22% and 78% of our sales, respectively, in the six months ended June 30, 2024 ("H1 2024").

The following table summarizes revenue and gross profit per Segment for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024:

Three months ended June 30, 2025













E-Commerce



Pro Centers



Total

Revenue $ 3,655,890

$ 13,204,469

$ 16,860,359

Cost of goods sold

1,831,585



8,305,761



10,137,346

Gross profit

1,824,305



4,898,708



6,723,013

Gross profit %

49.9%



37.1%



39.9%













Three months ended June 30, 2024













E-Commerce



Pro Centers



Total

Revenue $ 3,258,746

$ 12,924,100

$ 16,182,846

Cost of goods sold

1,551,747



8,446,344



9,998,090

Gross profit

1,707,000



4,477,757



6,184,756

Gross profit %

52.4%



34.6%



38.2%



D. Working Capital



June 30,

December 31,



2025



2024

Total current assets $ 19,467,125

$ 16,910,668

Total current liabilities

15,863,011



14,198,051

Working capital $ 3,604,114

$ 2,712,617



E. Quarterly Financial Information

USD

Q2 2025



Q1 2025



Q4 2024



Q3 2024



Q2 2024



Q1 2024



Q4 2023



Q3 2023

(Unaudited)































Revenue

16,860,359



15,088,846



16,723,578



16,968,564



16,182,846



15,589,852



16,916,952



18,411,622

Gross Profit

6,723,013



6,224,672



6,562,882



6,503,404



6,184,756



6,090,951



5,957,814



7,321,604

Gross Margin %

39.9%



41.3%



39.2%



38.3%



38.2%



39.1%



35.2%



39.8%

Net Loss

138,458



(885,905 )

243,237



(384,414 )

(517,029 )

(589,324 )

(1,971,942 )

(480,818 ) Net Earnings (loss) p/s:































Basic and diluted EPS

0.01



(0.02 )

0.01



(0.01 )

(0.01 )

(0.01 )

(0.05 )

(0.01 ) EBITDA(1)

1,466,046



345,803



396,232



711,775



573,376



486,772



(757,295 )

976,906

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

602,473



650,104



376,331



786,410



578,326



504,230



73,069



1,370,956



1A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures.

Subsequent events to Q2 2025

On August 1, 2025, BuildDirect successfully closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$7.0 million through the issuance of 6,087,173 common shares at C$1.15 per share, with participation from Sun Mountain Partners, IFCM Microcap Fund, and the Company's three largest shareholders to support the Company's growth strategy.

2025 Outlook

BuildDirect remains focused on executing its growth strategy to expand market share in the $90+ billion North American flooring market. With the completion of its recent C$7 million financing, the Company is well-capitalized to pursue both organic expansion and accretive M&A opportunities.

Management intends to:

Expand the Pro Center footprint across strategic U.S. and Canadian markets while strengthening BuildDirect's omnichannel presence.

Pursue selective acquisitions in flooring and complementary building materials at accretive EBITDA multiples, enhancing scale and profitability.

Leverage e-commerce and technology platforms to drive operational efficiency, customer acquisition, and cross-channel synergies.

Maintain financial discipline with a continued focus on generating positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The Company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to BuildDirect being in a strong position to keep building; BuildDirect's ongoing pursuit of a model focused on growing the Pro Center network, creating operating leverage and staying disciplined on returns; the Company building or acquiring strong locations, expanding its commercial reach, and growing EBITDA through better execution; the Company's acceleration of growth through the exploration a combination of new location builds and targeted strategic acquisitions; the Company's expansion of its geographic footprint, deepening supplier relationships, and enhancing its service capabilities for professional customers; the Company's delivery of strong returns and capturing market share in both core and emerging regions; the Company's focus on driving EBITDA growth through improved operational efficiency and the continued development of its commercial sales channel; the Company being well-positioned to scale profitably while maintaining a high standard of customer service; and BuildDirect's unwavering commitment to pursue sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, inflation, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This announcement refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". Management uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. As required by Canadian securities laws, we reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures in this announcement. See below regarding definitions and reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures.

We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants, fair value adjustment of inventory, restructuring expenses, non-recurring bad debt expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation items from EBITDA. We are presenting these measures because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.

Three months

ended

Three months

ended



June 30,



June 30,



2025



2024

Total loss and comprehensive loss $ 138,458

$ (517,029 ) Add:







Interest expense, net

397,439



306,471

Income tax expense

189,000



84,375

Depreciation and amortization

741,148



699,559

EBITDA

1,466,046



573,376

EBITDA - % (1)

8.7%



3.5%









Add (deduct):







Stock-based compensation

34,865



51,112

Change in fair value of warrants

116,552



(24,275 ) Restructuring costs

36,871



-

Government grant

(1,170,137 )

-

Gain on disposal of assets

(7,971 )

-

Finance fee

-



20,000

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

126,247



(41,887 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 602,473

$ 578,326

Adjusted EBITDA - % (2)

3.6%



3.6%





Six months

ended



Six months

ended



June 30,



June 30,



2025



2024

Total loss and comprehensive loss $ (747,447 ) $ (1,106,353 ) Add:







Interest expense, net

739,609



614,231

Income tax expense

308,000



151,875

Depreciation and amortization

1,511,686



1,400,395

EBITDA

1,811,849



1,060,148



5.7%



3.3%

EBITDA - % (1)







Add (deduct):







Stock-based compensation

69,730



115,302

Change in fair value of warrants

247,621



(27,314 ) Restructuring costs

156,885



-

Government grant

(1,170,137 )

-

Gain on disposal of assets

(8,471 )

-

Finance fee

-



20,000

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

145,100



(85,570 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,252,577

$ 1,082,566

Adjusted EBITDA - % (2)

3.9%



3.4%



(1) EBITDA % is a ratio of EBITDA divided by Total Revenue

(2) Adjusted EBITDA % is a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



As at

June 30, 2025

As at

December 31,2024









Assets















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,070,963

$ 2,347,491

Short-term investments

200,000



445,415

Trade and other receivables (note 4)

4,235,827



3,694,821

Inventories (note 5)

10,039,503



9,619,963

Prepaid materials, expenses, and deposits

920,832



802,978

Total current assets

19,467,125



16,910,668









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment (note 6)

706,428



607,699

Intangible assets (note 7)

1,062,168



1,882,891

Right-of-use assets (note 8)

1,915,051



2,562,647

Non-current deposits

508,382



434,040

Loans receivable (note 9)

568,075



-

Goodwill (note 7)

2,530,622



2,530,622

Deferred tax asset

2,824,396



2,824,396

Total non-current assets

10,115,122



10,842,295

Total Assets $ 29,582,247

$ 27,752,963









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10) $ 8,240,292

$ 8,500,775

Income taxes payable

995,888



707,584

Current portion of lease (note 11)

766,881



1,154,315

Deferred revenue (note 12)

1,626,290



1,385,993

Debt - current (note 13)

4,233,660



2,449,384

Total current liabilities

15,863,011



14,198,051









Non-current liabilities:







Lease liability (note 11)

1,484,281



1,695,228

Debt - non-current (note 13)

9,429,559



8,640,727

Warrants (note 14)

311,589



63,968

Total non-current liabilities

11,225,429



10,399,923









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital (note 15)

123,165,028



123,136,971

Share based payment reserve

11,573,403



11,515,195

Deficit

-132,244,624



-131,497,177

Total Shareholders' equity

2,493,807



3,154,989

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 29,582,247

$ 27,752,963



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30



June 30





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Revenue (note 16) $ 16,860,359

$ 16,182,846

$ 31,949,205

$ 31,772,698



















Cost of goods sold (note 5)

10,137,346



9,998,090



19,001,520



19,496,991



















Gross Profit

6,723,013



6,184,756



12,947,685



12,275,707



















Operating expenses:















Fulfillment costs

905,380



1,007,785



1,800,978



2,005,552

Selling and marketing

1,466,217



1,384,578



2,881,276



2,747,135

Administration

3,783,809



3,320,460



7,082,585



6,667,232

Depreciation and amortization

741,148



699,559



1,511,686



1,400,395





6,896,554



6,412,382



13,276,525



12,820,314



















Profit (loss) from operations

(173,541 )

(227,626 )

(328,840 )

(544,607 )

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

9,888



15,274



16,328



37,376

Interest expense

(407,327 )

(321,745 )

(755,937 )

(651,607 ) Rental income

-



55,281



-



111,476

Fair value adjustment of warrants (note 14)

(116,552 )

24,275



(247,621 )

27,314

Government grant (note 22)

1,170,137



-



1,170,137



-

Restructuring costs (note 21)

(36,871 )

-



(156,885 )

-

Finance fee

-



(20,000 )

-



(20,000 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(126,247 )

41,887



(145,100 )

85,570

Gain on disposal of equipment

7,971



-



8,471



-





500,999



(205,028 )

(110,607 )

(409,871 )

















Income (Loss) before income taxes

327,458



(432,654 )

(439,447 )

(954,478 )

















Income tax expense

(189,000 )

(84,375 )

(308,000 )

(151,875 )

















Total income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

138,458



(517,029 )

(747,447 )

(1,106,353 )

















Deficit, beginning of period

(132,383,082 )

(130,838,971 )

(131,497,177 )

(130,249,647 )

















Deficit, end of period $ (132,244,624 ) $ (131,356,000 ) $ (132,244,624 ) $ (131,356,000 )

















Profit (loss) per share:













Basic and diluted profit (loss) per share (note 23)

0.01



(0.01 )

(0.02 )

(0.03 )

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





Common Shares



Share based

payment

reserve



Deficit



Total





Number



Amount



































Balance - December 31, 2023

41,941,535

$ 123,109,599

$ 11,323,580

$ (130,249,647 ) $ 4,183,532

Exercise of deferred share units (note 15)

7,843



3,720



-



-



3,720

Exercise of stock options (note 15)

83,328



23,652



-



-



23,652

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-



-



-



(1,106,353 )

(1,106,353 ) Share-based payment expense (note 15)

-



-



115,303



-



115,303

Balance - June 30, 2024

42,032,706

$ 123,136,971

$ 11,438,883

$ (131,356,000 ) $ 3,219,854























Balance - December 31, 2024

42,032,706

$ 123,136,971

$ 11,515,195

$ (131,497,177 ) $ 3,154,989

Exercise of stock options (note 15)

41,918



28,057



(11,522 )

-



16,535

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-



-



-



(747,447 )

(747,447 ) Share-based payment expense (note 15)

-



-



69,730



-



69,730

Balance - June 30, 2025

42,074,624

$ 123,165,028

$ 11,573,403

$ (132,244,624 ) $ 2,493,807



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)





For the three months ended For the six months ended





June 30



June 30





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Cash provided by (used in):

















































Operating activities:























Income (loss) for the period $ 138,458

$ (517,029 ) $ (747,447 ) $ (1,106,353 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:















Depreciation

756,140



699,559



1,511,686



1,400,395

Income tax expense

189,000



84,375



308,000



151,875

Stock-based compensation expense

34,865



51,122



69,730



115,303

Gain on disposal of equipment

(8,471 )

-



(8,471 )

-

Capitalized interest on loans payable

275,368



292,700



544,855



587,875

Amortization of financing costs (note 13)

11,246



-



18,742



-

Interest on capital leases

33,690



27,263



74,246



61,950

Interest on lease receivables and other

-



4,722



-



(17,380 ) Fair value adjustment on warrants (note 14)

116,552



(24,275 )

247,621



(27,314 ) Unrealized foreign exchange

105,586



(39,698 )

105,071



(79,492 ) Change in non-cash working capital (note 18)

(1,120,097 )

(489,787 )

(280,834 )

174,987

Income taxes paid

(3,085 )

-



(19,696 )

(1,000 ) Total operating activities

529,253



88,952



1,823,504



1,260,845



















Investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment (note 6)

(55,113 )

(19,600 )

(89,278 )

(48,929 ) Proceeds on disposal of equipment (note 6)

22,500



-



22,500



-

Acquisition of assets (note 3)

-



-



(593,396 )

-

Payments on capital lease receivables

-



72,151



-



142,702

Total investing activities

(32,613 )

52,551



(660,174 )

93,773



















Financing activities:















Proceeds from exercise of options (note 15)

12,122



23,652



16,535



27,372

Deferred financing costs (note 13)

(46,278 )

-



(119,217 )

-

Interest paid

(66,213 )

(86,992 )

(120,130 )

(186,758 ) Capital lease payments (note 11)

(350,568 )

(350,728 )

(672,628 )

(698,207 ) Promissory note repayment (note 13)

(311,250 )

(311,250 )

(622,500 )

(622,500 ) Loan receivable (note 9)

(568,075 )

-



(568,075 )

-

Deferred consideration repayment

-



-



-



(675,000 ) Loan advances (note 13)

1,415,743



1,000,000



2,648,866



1,000,000

Loan repayments (note 13)

(1,416 )

(238,322 )

(2,709 )

(477,903 ) Total financing activities

84,065



36,360



560,142



(1,632,996 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

580,705



177,863



1,723,472



(278,378 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

3,490,258



2,145,652



2,347,491



2,601,893

Cash and cash equivalents, end $ 4,070,963

$ 2,323,515

$ 4,070,963

$ 2,323,515



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264233

SOURCE: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.