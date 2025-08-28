Vegreville, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Provectus Biofuels Inc. (the "Company" or "Provectus") today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with SOS Engineering Ltd. ("SOS") to collaborate on the execution of the front-end engineering and design ("FEED") phase of the DobroJet renewable jet fuel project. The LOI outlines the planned provision of services beyond the currently approved scope of the existing engineering services agreement ("ESA").

"Establishing SOS as our Owner's Engineer is the natural progression of their work and reflects the progress SOS has made to-date in the Pre-FEED phase of Provectus' Dobrojet renewable jet fuel project," said Jon Jaque, CEO of Provectus. "As we prepare for the front-end engineering and design phase for the Dobrojet project in Vegreville, AB, it makes sense to deepen our relationship with SOS given their knowledge and understanding of the project. This development enhances our ability to advance Dobrojet to help air carriers meet the air travel industry's growing decarbonization requirements."

Under the existing engineering services agreement SOS provides engineering advisory and project support services including, but not limited to:

General engineering consulting;

Project scheduling and budget oversight;

Coordination with third-party consultants and contractors;

Regular reporting on progress, risks, and issues; and

Technical support to advance Provectus' project development objectives.

The LOI announced today will allow the parties to expand the scope of work to include specific services and deliverables required during the FEED phase and leading into construction and commissioning.

"Our team's intimate understanding of the Dobrojet biofuel project and extensive energy industry experience makes us the right partner to collaborate with to move this project forward," said George Garaganis, CEO of SOS Engineering. "Provectus' approach, adapting proven off-the-shelf technology for their fuel production process, really simplifies the technology development pathway. We look forward to working with the Provectus team to move this project forward."

SOS will act as Owner's Engineer to Provectus through the following stages:

Stage 1: Pre-FEED

Stage 2: FEED Owners Engineer Oversight and Technical Execution

Stage 3: FID Preparation and Capital Readiness

Stage 4: Construction & Commissioning Preparation

The specific scope of work, compensation, and deliverables related to the above phases shall be defined in future work orders or supplemental agreements to the existing ESA if required.

About SOS Engineering

SOS Engineering's team of expert engineers and specialists bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. With a proven track record of high-quality results delivered on time and on budget, SOS Engineering understands the importance of experience. Each member of the SOS team possesses deep understanding of the industry's technical requirements, safety regulations, and standards with experience across a wide range of projects including reliability studies, commissioning and start up, troubleshooting, and support for major facilities. SOS Engineering is dedicated to ensuring that its clients' projects are designed and developed to meet all necessary standards and specifications.

About the Dobrojet Aviation Fuel Project

The Dobrojet Biofuel Project aims to develop a renewable jet fuel facility that will convert wheat straw, a non-food feedstock, into Renewable Jet Fuel ("RJF") using commercially available technologies. The facility will be located in Vegreville, Alberta which has recently achieved a Biofuel Development Opportunity Zone Grade A rating which provides an insurable wheat straw supply base of 455,000 metric tonnes annually. Only a third of this insurable base is required to support the Dobrojet facility. In addition to helping air carriers meet the air travel industry's growing decarbonization requirements, Dobrojet benefits local farmers, strengthens rural economies, and aligns with provincial and federal climate and energy objectives.

About Provectus Biofuels

Provectus Biofuels Inc. is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions through innovative biofuel technology. The company focuses on converting unutilized biomass, including agricultural residues and forest byproducts, into low-carbon renewable liquid fuels such as Renewable Jet Fuel, gasoline, and renewable diesel. Provectus Biofuels collaborates with industry leaders, government agencies, and Indigenous partners to support Canada's transition to cleaner energy sources while creating economic opportunities in rural and resource-based communities.

