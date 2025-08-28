Opteel Inc: Lance A. Slatton and All Home Care Matters Join Opteel

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Lance A. Slatton, known as a leader in supporting health-care providers around the world and host of the critically acclaimed and popular show All Home Care Matters on YouTube, recently partnered with Opteel, a company founded to help caregivers by providing a full line of high-quality hygiene essentials designed to bring comfort, dignity and reliability to everyday care.

Slatton, a seasoned professional in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary, continues to partner and form relationships with people and businesses dedicated to improving conditions for health-care providers.

"Opteel isn't just a name - it represents what we all hope that we have for our loved ones when the time comes that they need care and assistance with their hygiene," said Slatton. "I believe in what they are doing and the high quality products they offer. I am looking forward to introducing caregivers to their amazing line of products."

Slatton, who was invited as a special guest to The Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th annual National Convening on May 20 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., said partnering with Opteel was an "easy decision."

"When I was approached about an opportunity to work with Opteel and their team it was an easy decision to make," he said. "I believe that our loved ones and their caregivers need quality and affordable resources to ensure that their care doesn't suffer due to high cost supplies that deliver low quality results. Opteel delivers high quality hygiene wipes at an affordable cost that family caregivers can afford and their loved ones can benefit from."

Opteel, founded by Yosef Mandel, offers high-quality, skin-friendly disposable adult wipes designed for sensitive skin. These extra large wipes, available in both scented and unscented options, feature ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E for a gentle, nourishing cleanse. Mandel said partnering with All Home Care Matters "feels like a natural next step."

"Their dedication to supporting caregivers with valuable information and encouragement aligns perfectly with what we stand for," he said. "We're proud to partner with All Home Care Matters and work alongside Lance A. Slatton and the incredible All Home Care Matters team. Their genuine commitment to supporting caregivers through thoughtful content, practical guidance, and ongoing encouragement reflects the same values we built Opteel on. Every video, conversation, and message they share shows how deeply they understand the needs of caregivers and families. This partnership gives us the opportunity to amplify our shared mission-to bring more dignity, comfort, and real support to those caring for others every single day."

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care. has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

About Lance A. Slatton

With over 20 years of experience, Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is a seasoned professional in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary. His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his innovative approach to providing care, have made him an indispensable asset in the healthcare field. Slatton is the host of the award-winning podcast YouTube show All Home Care Matters. He is also a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI. Recognizing Slatton's contributions to the industry, he was named a "50 Under 50" honoree by the New York City Journal for 2023. A testament to his visionary approach and outstanding dedication, this prestigious recognition has placed him in the ranks of some of the most influential professionals in the world. Slatton received the distinction as the Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024 and is a columnist for multiple healthcare and news websites and print. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors for a senior center in Monroe County, Michigan. He is the author of "The Official Family Caregiver's Guide" - available on Amazon.

About Opteel

Caregiving comes with real challenges-and the products you use should make things easier, not harder. That's why founder Yosef Mandel created Opteel and its full line of high-quality hygiene essentials designed to bring comfort, dignity, and reliability to everyday care. Their wipes and care products are made for the elderly, the homebound, individuals with special care needs, and the caregivers who support them. They're soft, oversized, and thoughtfully designed to simplify daily routines-at a fair price. Opteel was born from personal experience. After caring for loved ones and struggling to find products that were both gentle and dependable, they knew there had to be a better way-so they built it. For more information, visit opteel.com.

