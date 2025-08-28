Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Meadows to Host Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Banff Sunshine Village is honoured to welcome the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers for a weekend of cultural celebration on September 6th and 7th at Sunshine Meadows.

Banff Sunshine Village acknowledges that Banff National Park lies within the traditional and ancestral territory of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Tsuut'ina Nation, as well as the Blackfoot Confederacy, which includes the Kainai, Piikani, and Siksika Nations. We also recognize Treaties 6, 7, and 8, and the Métis peoples who reside in Alberta. For generations, the lands and waters of Banff National Park have been places of sustenance, ceremony, travel, and trade for Indigenous peoples.

In celebration of this rich heritage, Banff Sunshine has invited the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers to share their traditions through song, dance, and storytelling. Visitors are invited to experience Indigenous culture in the alpine setting of Sunshine Meadows, surrounded by panoramic mountain views.

Guests can enjoy two live performances each day at 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, with opportunities to connect with the dancers and singers throughout the village to learn more about the history and stories of the land.

Participation in the performances is included with a valid gondola sightseeing pass.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to share first nations culture with our guests, through welcoming the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers to Sunshine Meadows," said Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "The cultural performances will showcase the beauty of the stony culture, and touch on the importance of the land we're lucky enough to call home."

For more information about the event and gondola passes, visit www.skibanff.com and www.banffsunshinemeadows.com .

