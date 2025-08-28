Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Meadows to Host Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Banff Sunshine Village is honoured to welcome the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers for a weekend of cultural celebration on September 6th and 7th at Sunshine Meadows.

Banff Sunshine Village acknowledges that Banff National Park lies within the traditional and ancestral territory of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Tsuut'ina Nation, as well as the Blackfoot Confederacy, which includes the Kainai, Piikani, and Siksika Nations. We also recognize Treaties 6, 7, and 8, and the Métis peoples who reside in Alberta. For generations, the lands and waters of Banff National Park have been places of sustenance, ceremony, travel, and trade for Indigenous peoples.

In celebration of this rich heritage, Banff Sunshine has invited the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers to share their traditions through song, dance, and storytelling. Visitors are invited to experience Indigenous culture in the alpine setting of Sunshine Meadows, surrounded by panoramic mountain views.

Guests can enjoy two live performances each day at 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, with opportunities to connect with the dancers and singers throughout the village to learn more about the history and stories of the land.

Participation in the performances is included with a valid gondola sightseeing pass.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to share first nations culture with our guests, through welcoming the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers to Sunshine Meadows," said Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "The cultural performances will showcase the beauty of the stony culture, and touch on the importance of the land we're lucky enough to call home."

For more information about the event and gondola passes, visit www.skibanff.com and www.banffsunshinemeadows.com.

About Banff Sunshine:

Banff Sunshine Village is home of Canada's Best Snow, Canada's Hottest Lifts, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel Sunshine Mountain Lodge, and Canada's Best Spring Skiing. The resort is famous for its extra-long ski and snowboard season which spans from early November until late May. Located just 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport, and 15 minutes west of the town of Banff, Banff Sunshine Village is wide-open for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025.

Contact Information

Kendra Scurfield
VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications
kscurfield@skibanff.com
+1-403-830-7946

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

Related Images

Banff Sunshine Meadows

Banff Sunshine Meadows
Indigenous Days



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/banff-sunshine-meadows-to-host-stoney-nakoda-wat%c3%a4ga-dancers-and-si-1066065

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.