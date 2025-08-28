Atlanta Dream and Cash App Partner With ForgiveCo to Eliminate $10 Million in Debt, Moving 3,500 Atlantans Closer to Financial Empowerment

Groundbreaking initiative honors the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and strengthens grassroots economic empowerment in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / In a powerful tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s enduring vision for equity and economic justice, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App , in partnership with ForgiveCo , today announced the elimination of $10 million in debt for families across Atlanta. This transformative program, timed to celebrate the anniversary of Dr. King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, will directly benefit?more than 3,500 recipients, with debts ranging from $500?to $80,000.

The Atlanta Dream proudly carry a name that reflects Dr. King's hope for a better tomorrow. The team's name, selected through a community vote in 2008, highlights the city's connection to King's message and his vision for a better future. Today's announcement not only honors his legacy but also advances his belief that economic opportunity is a cornerstone of justice.

The partnership between the Atlanta Dream and Cash App showcases how truly impactful partnerships are built on shared principles. Together with ForgiveCo, the Atlanta Dream and Cash App will relieve debt for families across Atlanta, removing a major financial burden and providing a path toward stability. This effort is part of a long-term commitment by the Atlanta Dream to invest in the community they serve.

"We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,"?said Larry Gottesdiener, majority owner of the Atlanta Dream. "And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it's needed most. Together, we're proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities."

"At Cash App, we believe financial freedom should be accessible to everyone and this moment with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to turning that belief into action,"?said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App. "Together, we're not just eliminating debt; we're helping to build a future where Atlanta families have the foundation they need to thrive."

"Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain," said Craig Antico, CEO of ForgiveCo. "What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don't have to carry this burden alone."

ForgiveCo worked closely with the Atlanta Dream to identify families in some of Atlanta's most financially burdened communities and selected recipients based on demonstrated need. Through its innovative model, ForgiveCo acquires qualifying debt at a reduced rate and wipes out the whole balance, freeing recipients from financial strain and paving the way toward long-term stability.

To celebrate, the Atlanta Dream is hosting a girls' basketball clinic this afternoon at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in the Adamsville neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, a community directly supported by the debt relief effort. Participants will enjoy skill stations, fun games, and leadership lessons from Atlanta Dream front office staff and players, and Cash App executives.

About the Atlanta Dream

Established in Atlanta in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast's only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Dream games are telecast locally on Atlanta News First (WANF-TV). Since 2009, the Dream has produced 12 WNBA All-Stars, earned 10 playoff bids and made three WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. Banking* on Cash App is easy: customers can receive paychecks early with direct deposit, spend money where Visa is accepted with a personalized Cash App Card, and grow their money with a separate savings balance - all without hidden fees. Customers can also create a unique $Cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, make purchases with Cash App Pay, trade stocks and buy and sell bitcoin**. With Afterpay, customers can also pay over time in a way that best fits their financial needs through participating merchants or directly in the app. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

*Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See cash.app for more details.

**Brokerage services provided by Cash App Investing LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, subsidiary of Block, Inc. Bitcoin services provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Investing and bitcoin are non-deposit, non-bank products that are not FDIC insured and involve risk, including monetary loss. Cash App Investing does not trade bitcoin and Block, Inc. is not a member of FINRA or SIPC. For additional information, see the Bitcoin and Cash App Investing disclosures.

About ForgiveCo

ForgiveCo is a Public Benefit Corporation that provides business advisory services to corporations, non-profits, and brands for the acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management - Transforming debt into goodwill. To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com and follow ForgiveCo on all major social media channels.

