Commerce.AI to Sponsor Genesys Xperience 2025 as GOLD Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Today, Commerce.AI announced it will be a GOLD sponsor and present at Xperience 2025, hosted by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Xperience, the CX event of the year, will take place Sept. 8-10 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. As a GOLD sponsor, Commerce.AI will lead a featured session focused on real-world, production-grade agentic voice AI-contributing to discussions that will propel organizations to the next level using AI, cloud and digital technologies to orchestrate highly personalized experiences at scale.

Xperience 2025 offers more than 100 sessions, including expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops and real-world case studies designed to inspire innovation and drive business transformation. Attendees can network with peers, engage with thought leaders and gain insights into the latest advancements in AI-powered experience orchestration.

Commerce.AI's session, titled "Forget bots: Agentic voice AI is running in production on Genesys and saving millions," will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at 1:30 p.m. in Showcase Theater 1.

A new era is here, and it speaks. This session introduces auto-AGENTS, Commerce.AI's agentic voice AI architecture that is replacing scripted bots and supplementing human agents to drive massive gains in efficiency, scalability and cost control. Already proven in production with over 1 billion real-world interactions, auto-AGENTS are fully autonomous, goal-seeking systems capable of managing entire conversations, coordinating APIs, resolving customer intents and escalating when necessary - all in natural language and included in the Genesys Cloud platform.

Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at:

Zero-friction install - auto-AGENTS are deployed in minutes through the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace. No SIP trunks, no middleware; just five clicks to run inside existing Genesys environments with full integration into call flows, routing, recording and analytics.

The 30-day factory blueprint - a proven rollout playbook covering governance alignment, voice pack deployment, shadow mode with Ghost Coach scoring, and a production go-live measured with the 7C Scorecard (Coverage, Cognition, Context, Compliance, Containment, Cost, Carbon)

Take-home toolkit - including an evaluation checklist for procurement and InfoSec, the 30-day deployment playbook, and sandbox access inside your own Genesys org.

Andy Pandharikar, CEO of Commerce.AI, will share insights about architecting the next wave of agentic AI systems.

"This is not just another AI integration; it is a shift in how work gets done," said Andy Pandharikar, CEO of Commerce.AI. "With agentic voice AI, enterprises can move beyond bots to fully autonomous systems that act, learn and coordinate in real time - delivering the architecture, governance model and proven outcomes needed to achieve the next 10x efficiency gain."

As a GOLD sponsor, Commerce.AI will also be on-site with its team throughout the event, showcasing live demos of auto-AGENTS, engaging with CX leaders, and sharing best practices for deploying agentic AI in large-scale, regulated environments.

Attendees of Xperience 2025 are invited to join the session and connect with the Commerce.AI team at the event.

To register and access more information about the agenda and event, visit the Xperience website.

