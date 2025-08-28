Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7LZ | ISIN: KYG1933S1012 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
27.08.25 | 21:46
2,230 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced that David Cory, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3 at 11:30 AM ET in New York City. CASI will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the CASI Pharmaceuticals website at www.casipharmaceuticals.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly-traded, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in a Phase 1 / 2 study in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). In parallel, CASI recently received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) and plans to initiate the study in third quarter of 2025.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Ingrid Choong, PhD
650-619-6115
ingridc@casipharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: CASI Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/casi-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-at-cantor-global-healthcare-confe-1066464

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.