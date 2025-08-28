Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Reaches $51.3M in Total Value Locked

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / ORIGYN's Total Value Locked (TVL) has reached another milestone of $51.3 million, a powerful signal of growing trust, adoption, and validation of certified real-world assets on-chain.

ORIGYN TVL

ORIGYN TVL
ORIGYN TVL

But what does that mean, and why does it matter?

What is ORIGYN's TVL and why it matters

In the world of blockchain, TVL - Total Value Locked refers to the total worth of assets that are secured or "locked" within a protocol. For ORIGYN, TVL represents the total appraised or purchase value of all real-world assets that have been certified and tokenized using the ORIGYN Protocol.

These values aren't random. Each asset (whether it's gold, art, or jewelry) is certified through expert appraisal at the time of minting, with ownership and history securely stored on-chain.

This isn't about digital speculation, it's about real assets with real value, transparently brought onto the blockchain.

What drove the latest increase in ORIGYN's TVL?

Several key asset classes contributed to the jump in TVL this quarter. Here's a closer look at the highlights:

Suzanne Syz Jewelry Collection

Canister: gq4qu-3iaaa-aaaap-ahnfa-cai

  • Previously lcoked value: $17,412,500

  • Updated locked value: $35,000,000

A prestigious fine jewelry collection created by Swiss artist Suzanne Syz, certified on ORIGYN with full on-chain provenance and expert appraisal.

Explore a sample certificate: View example

Gold-Based Certificates

Gold is a timeless asset, and now it's available on-chain, with ORIGYN's certification protocol ensuring traceability and real-time valuation. You can even buy certified gold directly from gold.bity.com

1g Gold Certificates

  • Canister: io7gn-vyaaa-aaaak-qcbiq-cai

  • Updated from $50,184 to $72,984

10g Gold Certificates

  • Canister: sy3ra-iqaaa-aaaao-aixda-cai

  • Updated from $133,824 to $180,988

100g Gold Certificates

  • Canister: zhfjc-liaaa-aaaal-acgja-cai

  • Updated from $150,522 to $314,067

1kg Gold Certificates

  • Canister: 7i7jl-6qaaa-aaaam-abjma-cai

  • Updated from $334,560 to $772,421

Each gold-backed certificate reflects the exact weight and purity of the assets, and its value is based on the spot market price at the time of issuance.

You can even verify the pricing on this live listing.

What makes ORIGYN's TVL different?

At ORIGYN, TVL isn't just a vanity metric. It reflects certified value, backed by rigorous expert assessments, on-chain transparency, and a commitment to digital authenticity.

Here's how each asset class is evaluated:

  • Art & Jewelry: Certified by professional appraisers, with fair market value established at the time of issuance

  • Gold: Valued based on real-time commodity market prices, fully traceable

  • Wine & Collectibles: Verified by category-specific experts

  • Raw Materials: Priced at issuance based on global trading data

Why this matters for the future of RWA

With TVL at $51.3M and growing, ORIGYN is proving that real-world assets (RWA) are not only possible on-chain, they're practical, powerful, and transparent.

As ORIGYN continues to expand its ecosystem, we're proud to work with artists, collectors, brands, and institutions to bring tangible value into the digital space.

Contact Information

Karolina Glusek
President of ORIGYN Foundation
tom@origyn.ch

.

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/origyn-reaches-51.3m-in-total-value-locked-1066513

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.