ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Reaches $51.3M in Total Value Locked

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / ORIGYN's Total Value Locked (TVL) has reached another milestone of $51.3 million, a powerful signal of growing trust, adoption, and validation of certified real-world assets on-chain.

But what does that mean, and why does it matter?

What is ORIGYN's TVL and why it matters

In the world of blockchain, TVL - Total Value Locked refers to the total worth of assets that are secured or "locked" within a protocol. For ORIGYN, TVL represents the total appraised or purchase value of all real-world assets that have been certified and tokenized using the ORIGYN Protocol.

These values aren't random. Each asset (whether it's gold, art, or jewelry) is certified through expert appraisal at the time of minting, with ownership and history securely stored on-chain.

This isn't about digital speculation, it's about real assets with real value, transparently brought onto the blockchain.

What drove the latest increase in ORIGYN's TVL?

Several key asset classes contributed to the jump in TVL this quarter. Here's a closer look at the highlights:

Suzanne Syz Jewelry Collection

Canister: gq4qu-3iaaa-aaaap-ahnfa-cai

Previously lcoked value: $17,412,500

Updated locked value: $35,000,000

A prestigious fine jewelry collection created by Swiss artist Suzanne Syz, certified on ORIGYN with full on-chain provenance and expert appraisal.

Explore a sample certificate: View example

Gold-Based Certificates

Gold is a timeless asset, and now it's available on-chain, with ORIGYN's certification protocol ensuring traceability and real-time valuation. You can even buy certified gold directly from gold.bity.com

1g Gold Certificates

Canister: io7gn-vyaaa-aaaak-qcbiq-cai

Updated from $50,184 to $72,984

10g Gold Certificates

Canister: sy3ra-iqaaa-aaaao-aixda-cai

Updated from $133,824 to $180,988

100g Gold Certificates

Canister: zhfjc-liaaa-aaaal-acgja-cai

Updated from $150,522 to $314,067

1kg Gold Certificates

Canister: 7i7jl-6qaaa-aaaam-abjma-cai

Updated from $334,560 to $772,421

Each gold-backed certificate reflects the exact weight and purity of the assets, and its value is based on the spot market price at the time of issuance.

You can even verify the pricing on this live listing .

What makes ORIGYN's TVL different?

At ORIGYN, TVL isn't just a vanity metric. It reflects certified value, backed by rigorous expert assessments, on-chain transparency, and a commitment to digital authenticity.

Here's how each asset class is evaluated:

Art & Jewelry: Certified by professional appraisers, with fair market value established at the time of issuance

Gold: Valued based on real-time commodity market prices, fully traceable

Wine & Collectibles: Verified by category-specific experts

Raw Materials: Priced at issuance based on global trading data

Why this matters for the future of RWA

With TVL at $51.3M and growing, ORIGYN is proving that real-world assets (RWA) are not only possible on-chain, they're practical, powerful, and transparent.

As ORIGYN continues to expand its ecosystem, we're proud to work with artists, collectors, brands, and institutions to bring tangible value into the digital space.

