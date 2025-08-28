Anzeige
28.08.2025
Truly Good Foods Appoints Eric Leonard as President

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Truly Good Foods (TGF) is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Leonard to President, effective September 1, 2025. This appointment marks a pivotal step in TGF's growth journey, as Eric assumes full responsibility for leading the company's operations, strategic direction, and cultural vision.

TGF President Eric Leonard

TGF President Eric Leonard

Eric Leonard joined Truly Good Foods in 2022 as Chief Financial Officer, quickly establishing himself as a trusted leader and visionary strategist. In 2024, he was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, where he oversaw Sales, Marketing, HR, IT, Supply Chain, and Finance, spearheading initiatives that strengthened TGF's market position and operational excellence.

In his new role as President, Eric will lead the company's day-to-day operations, working closely with the executive team to drive sustainable growth, elevate the TGF brand, and ensure the organization continues to deliver exceptional value to customers, partners, and employees. He will also play a key role in shaping the company's long-term vision, reinforcing TGF's commitment to innovation, culture, and customer experience.

"Eric's leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to our culture have been instrumental in our success," said Angela Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Truly Good Foods. "As President, he will be uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth while fostering the values that make TGF a truly special place to work and do business."

Since joining TGF, Eric has consistently lived out our SNACK values Sparking growth and curiosity, Nurturing integrity, Advancing leadership, Captivating customers, and Kindling collaboration. His proven ability to unite teams, drive strategic growth, and elevate performance makes him well-equipped to guide Truly Good Foods into its next phase of success.

Eric Leonard's appointment as President ushers in a new era of innovation and momentum for Truly Good Foods, with bold plans to grow our reach, enhance our brand, and set new standards for excellence.

------------------------

About Truly Good Foods:
Flavor runs in the family. Truly Good Foods has a passion for snacks and has specialized in quality snacking for more than 48 years. Women-owned and second-generation family-operated, TGF is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with a recently expanded manufacturing facility and five additional operating centers across the U.S. Bulk snack mixes are the foundation of their offerings with a wide variety of over 2,000 manufactured and distributed products, ensuring a full snack program.

Truly Good Snacks = Premium, Familiar Ingredients + Fun Culinary Flavors + Functional Benefits.

Visit www.trulygoodfoods.com for more info.

Contact Information

Lisa Smith
VP of Sales & Marketing
lsmith@trulygoodfoods.com
704-574-3314

.

SOURCE: Truly Good Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/truly-good-foods-appoints-eric-leonard-as-president-1066568

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
