Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company focused on regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare, announced that its laboratory division, Adia Labs, has been selected as a preferred vendor for the PI Doctors Elite Community. This national network includes over 4,000 personal injury physicians across various specialties, providing Adia Labs with access to a robust referral base serving injury patients throughout the United States.

This milestone follows Adia's recent initiatives, including its expansion into the $25 billion wound care market and the launch of a national television campaign showcasing Adia Med's regenerative solutions. The partnership with PI Doctors Elite positions Adia Labs as a key provider of regenerative products and testing services for physicians in the personal injury sector.

The personal injury care industry, valued at approximately $50 billion annually, encompasses medical services such as orthopedic procedures, pain management, physical therapy, and rehabilitation. Adia Labs offers a portfolio of regenerative biologics, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink, which are designed to support physicians in addressing a range of injury-related conditions. These products aim to assist clinics in delivering advanced care options to their patients. For personal injury patients, these therapies may be covered by auto insurance when requested by their physician, eliminating the need to apply through traditional health insurance.

"Joining the PI Doctors Elite Community as a preferred vendor connects Adia Labs with a national network of over 4000 physicians who can utilize AdiaLabs Products," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "This partnership complements our national campaign and expands our network to include auto insurance providers, advancing our strategy to access high-value patient markets."

As part of the partnership, Adia recently participated in a featured podcast with the PI Doctors Elite Community, discussing the role of regenerative science in personal injury care and how Adia Labs provides high-quality, U.S.-based regenerative products to clinics nationwide. Link to Podcast

Through this partnership, Adia Labs connects with a diverse network of healthcare providers, including orthopedic surgeons, chiropractors, neurologists, and pain specialists, who treat cases that could benefit from Adia's regenerative and diagnostic technologies. As a preferred vendor, Adia Labs is well-positioned to supply AdiaVita and AdiaLink directly to this community of physicians, driving increased product sales.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

