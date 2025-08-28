Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), a national omni-channel retailer specializing in clean beauty skin, hair, and wellness products, announced today the appointment of Carolyn Thielman, CPA, as fractional Chief Financial Officer. Thielman will lead the Company's financial strategy by focusing on growth acceleration, improving operational efficiencies and driving long-term shareholder value.

With more than 15 years at Estée Lauder in senior-level financial roles for global brands including MAC and Smashbox Cosmetics, Thielman brings a proven track record of successfully scaling beauty and wellness brands. In her work as a fractional CFO, she has guided emerging companies through complex financial landscapes by aligning disciplined financial management with ambitious growth objectives.

"Carolyn's combination of global beauty industry expertise, financial acumen, and strategic foresight makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Deanna Wallin, Founder & CEO of Naples Soap Company. "Her insights will be vital as we execute our growth strategy across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels to strengthen our position in the U.S. and international markets."

As incoming CFO, Thielman will oversee financial planning, capital allocation, and cash flow management, while partnering with leadership on strategic initiatives and new product innovation. Thielman, based in Los Angeles, also taught business and finance at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) University and mentors entrepreneurs through the Women Founders Network. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University at Albany, SUNY.

"I'm honored to join Naples Soap Company at such an exciting time in its evolution," shared Carolyn Thielman. "The Company has a strong foundation, a great story, a loyal customer base, and a clear mission. My priority is to build financial strategies that fuel growth, strengthen margins, and create enduring value for shareholders."

Thielman succeeds Jim Milner, CPA, who is retiring after serving as CFO for Naples Soap Company for 12 years. Milner will continue to contribute his experience and valuable insights as a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am deeply grateful to Jim for his leadership and steady guidance. He has played a key role in helping Naples Soap Company grow from a small 300 square foot retail shop to what it is today," said Wallin. "The Company now operates 13 retail stores across Florida and sells over 600 Naples Soap Company branded products nationwide through our e-commerce and wholesale divisions. Jim played an integral role in the business combination transaction which resulted in our stock becoming publicly traded on the OTC Markets in 2021 and was instrumental in helping us achieve more than $12 million in sales in 2024. He has left an indelible mark, and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 600 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that are expected to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "gear up," "intend," "plan," "predict," "will" and variations of the same. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include our need to obtain additional capital or financing to support our business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, market prices, competition, risks inherent in the development and launch of potential products and in new market segments, risks relating to the establishment and maintenance of relationships with athletes, celebrities and influencers, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Naples Soap Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

