Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - In a powerful act of unity and determination, five mothers-each having lost a child to Ewing sarcoma-have come together to fund a $1.5 million, three-year research initiative focused specifically on advancing treatments and changing the future for children battling this aggressive pediatric cancer.

This first-of-its-kind partnership honors the legacies of Sam Day, Max Ritvo, Carley Rutledge, Noah Shohet, and Faris Virani-young lives lost to this devastating disease, but whose stories continue to fuel a growing movement for a cure.

Ewing sarcoma is extremely hard to treat and cure, often because it spreads so quickly and is very challenging to diagnose, especially in otherwise healthy children and teens.

Although 90,000 adolescents and young adults (AYAs) are diagnosed with cancer each year, research to find cures for pediatric cancers like Ewing sarcoma is underfunded. Treatment options for Ewing sarcoma have seen little change in more than 40 years. Fueled by their personal experiences and the desire to do better for future generations, these inspirational women have joined forces to support groundbreaking research for children battling Ewing sarcoma.

A Parent-Led Milestone in Pediatric Cancer Research: The ACES Award

This unprecedented initiative, named the Advancing Cures for Ewing Sarcoma (ACES) Award, is the newest grant within the St. Baldrick's Foundation Strategic Research Partnership Program. While administered by St. Baldrick's, the ACES Award is entirely funded and driven by five family-led organizations:

Alan B. Slifka Foundation

Sam Day Foundation

The Faris Foundation

Rutledge Cancer Foundation (RCF)

The Shohet Family Fund for Ewing Sarcoma Research (a St. Baldrick's Hero Fund)

More than just colleagues, the mothers of each foundation have become friends and confidantes, bonding over something no parent should have to experience. Together, these foundations have long supported research and clinical trials for Ewing sarcoma, but never before at this scale or with this level of collaboration.

Rigorous Selection Process Leads to Promising New Vaccine



Over the past year, the five partners worked with St. Baldricks on a diligent nationwide selection process for which one researcher would receive this highly coveted grant. Of the 42 researchers responding to the request for application, the top 11 submissions from across the country were invited to apply, and one proposal stood out from the scientific review.

Dr. Brian Ladle, a pediatric oncologist and immunotherapy expert at Johns Hopkins University, was selected for his innovative approach to creating a vaccine using the body's own immune system to treat the most difficult cases of Ewing sarcoma, those that have either spread or returned.

The goal is for the vaccine to train the immune system to only identify, attack, and remember Ewing sarcoma cells -giving the body a powerful, lasting defense against recurrence and keeping the rest of the body's immune system strong, which cancer and radiation tend to diminish.

Improved Technology Could Change Lives



While the concept for this vaccine is not new, Dr. Ladle and his team, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, have identified more advanced and targeted methods for further isolating the unique markers found on Ewing tumors.

They are also testing next-generation immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors that help the immune system fight cancer more effectively.

Together, these approaches aim to transform how we treat the most aggressive forms of Ewing sarcoma-and offer new hope to the children and families facing them.

Meet the women and the foundations behind this collaboration:

Alan B. Slifka Foundation

New York, NY



The Alan B. Slifka Foundation has supported rigorous, peer-reviewed biomedical research for over two decades, but its commitment to Ewing sarcoma deepened following the loss of Max Ritvo, who faced the disease with extraordinary creativity and courage. A gifted poet and beloved son of Dr. Riva Ariella Ritvo-Slifka, Max battled recurrent metastatic Ewing sarcoma for more than nine years before passing away in 2016. His brilliance, generosity, and spirit continue to inspire. Today, the Foundation honors Max's legacy and vision by funding transformative research in sarcoma and other critical areas, driven by a mission to bring hope where it's needed most.

"When I fought for my son Max's life, I met Asha, Lorna, and Laura. We were all in the same fight, trying to save our children. Ewing sarcoma treatments are decades old and harsh. We lost our sons and daughters, and the grief is a shadow that never leaves. The only way to survive is to push forward with research, so other families don't endure this pain. Together, as bereaved mothers, we chose to join forces and fund this peer-reviewed project. It's a way to honor our children and turn grief into purpose." - Ariella Ritvo-Slifka, Max's mom, President and Chairwoman, The Alan B. Slifka Foundation

Rutledge Cancer Foundation

Fort Worth, Texas

The Rutledge Cancer Foundation (RCF) was established in 2011 to honor Carley Rutledge, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Ewing sarcoma at age 15, and to raise awareness of the extreme lack of funding for sarcomas and the unique challenges adolescent and young adult cancer patients face. Carley's 11-year courageous journey-including an eight-year remission thanks to a vaccine trial-ended tragically in November of 2021 at age 27.

In spite of the scraps that life gave Carley, it never stopped her zeal for living and learning. Her interests spanned from biology, politics, gardening and adventuring from South Africa, glacier hiking in Austria to diving the Blue Hole in Belize. Her legacy and spirit live on through RCF's mission to ease cancer's impact, raise survival rates and find a cure for Ewing sarcoma. To date, RCF has funded more than $3.7 million in cutting-edge research and AYA programs. In celebration of Carley's 10 years cancer-free, she posted in May 2021 one of her favorite quotes "There is power in me yet; my race is not yet run." Carley's light remains a blessing of hope for healing, and we continue her race-until there is a cure.

"Carley's unwavering commitment to support other AYA cancer patients and less toxic research-even while facing her own battle-has been my greatest source of strength. I will never understand why such a bright and promising life was cut tragically short, but her courage, strength and relentless positivity inspire me daily to keep fighting for a cure. Joining forces with like-minded, laser focused women like Lorna, Asha, Felice, and Ariella bring me great hope for this new vaccine to bring lasting cures for those suffering this dreadful disease." - Laura Rutledge, Carley's mom.

Sam Day Foundation

Portland, OR

The Sam Day Foundation honors the bold and adventurous spirit of Sam Day, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at age 9 and lived with the disease for six years. Known for his quick wit, big ideas, and love of life, Sam faced brutal treatments and multiple amputations with humor and courage. After his passing in 2016, a community of friends and family transformed their grief and frustration into action. Since launching in 2018, the Foundation has committed more than $2.7 million to childhood sarcoma and brain tumor research, with a mission to advance treatments so more kids can survive-and live fully.

"When my son Sam was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, the only way I could hold onto hope was by believing in the possibility of better, more innovative research. Hope meant there might still be a chance. Sam didn't survive, but this collaborative project gives me real hope for other families. It's bold, it's promising, and it has the potential to change outcomes for young people who desperately need new options." - Lorna Day, Sam's mom.

The Faris Foundation

Houston, TX

The Faris Foundation is inspired by the radiant life and bold vision of Faris D. Virani, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at age 6. Faris lived with a triumphant spirit, creativity, and deep wisdom far beyond his years. He filled his days with beautiful art, laughter, and unbridled joy - even launching small businesses to give back while undergoing treatment. Faris is now the Chief Angel Officer of the Faris Foundation with a clear mission: to bring brighter days and better treatments to children with cancer. Guided by Faris' own words, the Foundation supports bold, original and transformative childhood cancer research, creative arts programming in hospitals, public engagement around childhood cancer and care packages for kids in treatment-all held to the highest standards set by Faris.

"As a physician, I have seen the limits of science firsthand through our son's journey with Ewing Sarcoma. Yet, despite those limits, I believe in the promise of research - and in the power of collaboration. Together, we bereaved mothers stand united in hope, determined to fuel the breakthroughs that will save other children from this elusive malady. I have no doubt that our angels have brought us together in this moment in time." - Asha J. Virani, MD, Faris' mom.

The Shohet Family Fund for Ewing Sarcoma Research

Seal Beach, CA

The Shohet Family Fund for Ewing Sarcoma Research - a St. Baldrick's Hero Fund - was created in memory of Noah Shohet, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma during his freshman year at the University of Michigan. After enduring surgery and chemotherapy, Noah relapsed two years later and faced further treatment with unwavering positivity and strength. He passed away nearly six years after his diagnosis. In response to the urgent need for better outcomes in this rare cancer-especially among adolescents and young adults-his family established this Hero Fund to advance Ewing sarcoma research. Through their partnership with the St. Baldrick's Foundation, they are committed to helping fund the discoveries that will one day lead to cures.

"Our son Noah was an extraordinary young man-a guitarist, foodie, and world traveler who even moved to Spain to teach elementary school children while fighting cancer. He had such a magnetic spirit that at a university as large as Michigan, everyone seemed to know and love him. As a physician, I understand the transformative power that substantial grants can have in accelerating the discovery of treatments and cures. Noah worried that his life would end before he could make a meaningful impact-but his life already had profound meaning and impact, and this ongoing research adds to that legacy. I am collaborating with these other powerful mothers and organizations in hopes of making an even larger difference in the lives of other children fighting this devastating disease." - Felice Adler-Shohet, MD, Noah's mom.

This grant is a powerful example of how collaboration can accelerate cures-and bring hope to families who need it most.

"The St. Baldrick's Foundation is honored to help facilitate this remarkable collaboration," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "This is what happens when courage, community, and commitment come together: bold ideas get funded, and hope moves closer to reality."

Learn more about partnering with St. Baldrick's through its Strategic Research Partnership Program.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $368 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

