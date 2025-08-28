Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort marks the brand's seventh vacation ownership resort in Asia Pacific, reinforcing growing demand across the region

The Marriott Vacation Clubs, a collection of vacation ownership brands under Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, is expanding its presence in Asia Pacific with the opening of Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort in Thailand this August. The new resort is part of broader regional growth, that includes a new development at Marriott's Enclave at Bali Nusa Dua Terrace and new apartments at Marriott's Bali Nusa Dua Terrace, as well as the expansion of The Marriott Vacation Club's marketing call center in Shanghai.

"Our continued investment in Asia Pacific, including the opening of new resorts and the expansion of our call center operations, reflects our long-term commitment to the region," said John Geller, president and CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "As interest in vacation ownership continues to rise among Asian travelers and international Owners and Members alike, we're excited to deepen our presence and deliver exceptional experiences that blend cultural richness with the trusted quality of The Marriott Vacation Clubs portfolio."

Introduction of Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort

In August 2025, The Marriott Vacation Clubs will debut its newest destination: Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort. Located within the stunning JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Spa, just 90 minutes from Phuket International Airport, 52 Family Suites are being thoughtfully transformed into spacious 2-bedroom vacation ownership apartments offering four distinct room types. Designed to comfortably host up to five guests, each apartment blends the warmth of Southern Thai-inspired architecture with traditional furnishings and locally influenced artwork. Perfect for extended stays, the accommodations will feature spacious living and dining areas and cozy bedrooms.

The architecture at the new resort takes cues from a traditional Lanna-style farmhouse, showcasing teak details, simple gabled roofs, warm wood paneling, and wide-open verandahs framing views of the Khao Lak mountains. Here, Owners, Members and guests will have access to JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Spa's garden, part of the resort's commitment to a sustainable future. The JW Garden supplies the resort with fresh, organic produce, cultivating more than 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs used across its restaurants. Guests can also take part in hands-on classes and workshops focused on farming, sustainability and well-being. Sustainability is further woven into the guest experience at Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort with initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact. Efforts include the elimination of single-use plastics throughout the resort, the use of reusable glass water bottles in guest rooms, and bamboo key cards as a natural, biodegradable alternative to plastic.

As part of the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Spa campus, Owners, Members and guests at Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort will also enjoy a range of amenities, including an impressive one-and-a-half-mile lagoon swimming pool, the largest in Southeast Asia, a kids' pool, 11 restaurants and pool bars, and, in late 2026, pickleball and basketball courts, adventure golf, and bicycles for exploring the area are anticipated to be available.

"Thailand is experiencing a major tourism resurgence, driven by forward-thinking government initiatives such as visa-free entry, increased flight access, a national campaign promoting travel, and renewed global interest sparked by recent film productions taking place here. Interest in the country's diverse destinations is soaring," said Lee Dowling, senior vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East. "The debut of Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort marks a timely and strategic expansion for The Marriott Vacation Clubs, as we continue to meet growing demand from our Owners, Members and guests for enriching vacation experiences in Asia Pacific. With its beaches, rich cultural heritage, and rising profile as a leisure destination, Khao Lak is a natural fit for the kind of immersive stays our Owners and Members expect."

Construction of additional apartments began in March with a ceremonial groundbreaking featuring a Brama ritual and Thai monk blessing ceremony to honor and bless the land. Additionally, a new sales gallery will open in early 2026. Designed to deliver a fully immersive experience, the space will introduce guests to the world of vacation ownership through an engaging showcase of the brand's global portfolio and diverse destinations. This space will also showcase Thai design elements, such as lush tropical greenery, and a refined palette of warm neutrals, celadon green, and soft blue-greys to evoke a sense of place. Reservations are now open for future rental stays on www.MarriottVacationClubs.com, and Owners and Members in Abound by Marriott Vacations can use Club Points to reserve stays now with check-ins beginning August 28, 2025.

Continued Growth in Bali Vacation Offerings

The Marriott Vacation Clubs plans to unveil 32 new apartments as part of the Marriott's Bali Nusa Dua Terrace expansion in early 2026. The new accommodations include 16 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments, all featuring fully equipped kitchens and private plunge pools. Owners, Members and guests will also enjoy access to a 2,200-square-foot swimming pool and a 4,500-square-foot sun deck, with a pool bar and private cabanas.

Additionally, the brand will open Marriott's Enclave at Bali Nusa Dua Terrace next year within the current Marriott's Bali Nusa Dua Terrace property. The standalone, two-story apartments will include 13 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom units, each with a private pool and kitchen. Marriott's Enclave at Bali Nusa Dua Terrace will also feature a dedicated lobby/check-in area, kids' club, fitness studio, pool bar, and Owners lounge.

Owners, Members, and guests at both properties will have full access to amenities and facilities at the co-located Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. This includes access to five food and beverage venues, a pool, full-service spa, and fitness center.

Expansion of Call Center Operations in Shanghai

The Marriott Vacation Clubs is expanding its Shanghai marketing call center and officially opened the new office in summer 2025 with a larger workforce, growing from 80 to 125 associates to support increased demand among Chinese Owners, Members and vacationers. The call center provides dedicated marketing and engagement support, playing a key role in strengthening relationships across the region.

