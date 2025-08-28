Framer, the professional website design platform loved by startups and global brands alike, today announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by existing investors Meritech and Atomico, valuing the company at $2 billion

With hundreds of thousands of active websites and half a million monthly active users, Framer has quickly become the platform of choice for companies that want to ship their entire .com with unmatched speed, performance, and design quality. Startups like Scale AI, Perplexity, Miro, and Bilt already power their websites with Framer.

Over the past year, Framer has deepened its reach across startups and enterprises, cementing its role as the modern standard for professional websites. Since launching business plans late last year, the majority of new customers are now businesses, making this the company's fastest-growing revenue segment. With 40% of the most recent Y Combinator batch launching on Framer, the platform is quickly becoming the default choice for ambitious companies.

"Framer is changing the way the best companies bring their ideas online," said Koen Bok, CEO and co-founder of Framer. "Designers and marketers can now ship production-ready sites in days, not months-without waiting on a front-end team. That means better-looking, higher performing pages built right where the brand lives."

For over a decade, personal websites have been transformed by visual website builders like Squarespace. But, professional websites-complex, high-traffic, brand-defining sites-have still required developer-heavy workflows. Framer is ushering in the same shift for professional websites, combining a fully flexible design canvas with enterprise-grade depth. With built-in CMS, A/B testing, analytics, enterprise security, and more.

This represents a market shift worth tens of billions of dollars, where businesses can now build beautiful, fully custom professional sites faster, easier, and at a fraction of the cost.

Unlike traditional builders, Framer combines a fully flexible design canvas with a state-of-the-art CMS, on-page editing, and rich built-in features like animations, forms, analytics, A/B testing, and live collaboration. The result: everything a company needs to design, launch, and scale a high-performance site in one platform.

About Framer

Founded in Amsterdam with offices in San Francisco and Barcelona, Framer is where teams design and publish world-class websites-without code. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, Framer powers hundreds of thousands of sites with unmatched flexibility, speed, and performance. Learn more at framer.com.

