Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
28.08.2025
International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Shares 2025 Autumn Travel Trends: Top Destinations and Increased Spending

  • IMG took a sample of its customers and reviewed more than 30,000 travel itineraries of members with upcoming travel plans between September 1st and November 30th of 2025 to determine emerging travel trends this autumn.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has conducted a review of customers' travel plans from the beginning of September to the end of November and predicts this autumn's top 5 international destinations for U.S. travelers to be:

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.
  1. Mexico - top country 3 years in a row
  2. Italy
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Canada
  5. Spain

IMG data shows a 13% increase in the average insured trip cost among IMG travelers this autumn compared to the same time period in 2024, and those planning to travel this season will be taking trips averaging 11 days in length, which is two days longer than the average for autumn 2024 travelers.

With longer trips and more money invested in their travels, more travelers want to make sure their trip investment is protected. IMG has seen more than a 50% increase in travel protection plan purchases among travelers this autumn compared to last autumn.

"As travelers plan longer and more expensive trips this autumn, we're seeing a clear shift toward prioritizing protection and peace of mind," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "With the increase in travel protection plan purchases, it's evident that travelers are taking a more thoughtful approach to planning their experiences abroad."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)
IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact:Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-shares-2025-autumn-travel-trends-top-destinations-and-increased-spending-302538039.html

