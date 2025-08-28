Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that William Pfaffenberger has retired from the Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately.

The Company wishes to thank Dr. Pfaffenberger for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company, as well as for waiting until a successor was confirmed. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis de la Renaudière to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. de la Renaudière, until recently, coordinated investor relations at E3 Lithium, leading communications strategy with institutional investors and ensuring compliance with Stock Exchange and NI 43-101 standards. He has extensive experience in investor relations and capital markets, with a focus on small and mid-cap public companies. He served as Managing Director at Peterson Capital, where he was the firm's top performer, successfully raising over $200 million for multiple companies while expanding the retail advisory network by 300%. His experience includes organizing investor conferences across Canada and Europe, managing relationships with institutional investors and fund managers, and developing comprehensive investor communications programs. His bilingual capabilities and proven track record in capital raising and investor relations will be instrumental in advancing the Company's growth objectives as well as enhancing shareholder value.

E-Power Stakes Additional Claims at Graphi-Centre

The Company is also pleased to announce the acquisition of 4 additional claims covering favorable airborne survey conductive trends. The new claims are contiguous with Graphi-Centre, a priority flake graphite surface target on the Tetepisca Property.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264280

SOURCE: E-Power Resources