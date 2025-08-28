Anzeige
WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059 | Ticker-Symbol: YXS
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 09:30
0,770 Euro
-1,09 % -0,009
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


SANY Heavy Industry: SANY Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results, Delivering Profitable Growth

Revenue Up 15% to $6.24 Billion; Operating Cash Flow Up 20% to $1.42 Billion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, SANY Heavy Industry released its interim results for the first half of 2025. The company executed on its strategy of globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization, achieving balanced growth across scale, expansion, and profitability through continued product innovation and disciplined operations. Revenue reached $6.24 billion, a year-on-year increase of 14.96%; net income attributable to shareholders was $0.73 billion, up 46.00%; operating cash flow was $1.42 billion, an increase of 20.11%. Net income margin rebounded to 11.65%, up 2.50 p.p. compared to the same period last year. As of June 30, 2025, total assets stood at $21.54 billion, while net equity attributable to shareholders reached $10.30 billion.

SANY Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results, Delivering Profitable Growth

Global Expansion and Continued Progress in Sustainability

In the first half of 2025, international revenue from the company's core businesses reached $3.69 billion, up 11.72%, accounting for 60.26% of total revenue. Sales in the Asia-Australia region rose 16.3% to $1.606 billion; Europe contributed $0.863 billion, up 0.66%; the Americas generated $0.71 billion, an increase of 1.36%; and Africa saw strong growth with revenue surging 40.48% to $0.509 billion.

Benefiting from factors such as a more optimized product structure, SANY's gross margin on international business reached 31.18% in the first half of 2025, an increase of 1.04 p.p.

The company also accelerated its renewable energy initiatives, launching over 30 environmentally responsible products during the period and securing 30 authorized low-carbon patents on core components. The service life of reinforced slewing reducers GS23 and GS27 surpassed 15,000 hours. The successful introduction of the 100-ton excavator slewing reducer addressed a technology gap in the ultra-durable excavator reducer segment.

Strengthening Core Businesses and R&D

SANY reported excavating machinery revenue of $2.45 billion, up 15.00% year-on-year. Revenue from concrete machinery reached $1.04 billion, down 6.49%, while hoisting machinery rose 17.89% to $1.09 billion. Piling machinery revenue increased 15.05% to $0.19 billion, and road machinery revenue surged 36.83% to $0.3 billion.

During the period, the company invested $0.3 billion in R&D and filed 246 patent applications (excluding software copyrights), of which 131 were invention patents.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to invest in innovation and modernizing operations, building a more resilient, competitive industry ecosystem while delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760216/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-reports-strong-first-half-2025-results-delivering-profitable-growth-302541099.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
