Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
28.08.2025 15:30 Uhr
Bybit On-Chain Earn Launches HYPE Festival: Gateway to Hyperliquid Ecosystem Opportunities

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch the Bybit On-Chain Earn HYPE Festival, offering HYPE (Hyperliquid) holders access to premium staking rewards, while positioning them to capitalize on the expanding Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Exclusive on Bybit On-chain Earn, the month-long event starts now until September 27, 2025, inviting users to unlock a 2,500 HYPE bonus pool. It offers eligible users access to attractive yield and serves as a strategic entry point for participants seeking exposure to Hyperliquid's leading decentralized finance infrastructure. HYPE holders who engage in staking activities gain enhanced positioning within an iconic ecosystem designed for high-frequency trading, perpetual contracts, and advanced DeFi applications.

Hyperliquid operates as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain engineered specifically for fully on-chain financial operations. The platform processes orders, trades, and liquidations with sub-second execution times while maintaining complete transparency through on-chain settlement. This infrastructure creates substantial opportunities for ecosystem participants, from liquidity provision to advanced trading strategies.

Bybit On-Chain Earn Launches HYPE Festival: Gateway to Hyperliquid Ecosystem Opportunities

Enhanced Staking Infrastructure and Returns

Bybit's On-Chain Earn platform addresses traditional staking complexities by managing technical requirements and fee structures while distributing daily earnings automatically. The infrastructure supports blockchain network security through validation activities while providing participants with flexible staking and redemption options.

Bybit is committed to providing institutional-grade infrastructure for emerging blockchain ecosystems while improving accessibility for users to participate in next-generation DeFi protocols. Through on-chain staking with HYPE on Bybit, participants stand to position themselves within a rapidly expanding ecosystem that combines high-performance trading infrastructure with innovative tokenomic design.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760161/Bybit_On_Chain_Earn_Launches_HYPE_Festival_Gateway_Hyperliquid_Ecosystem_Opportunities.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-on-chain-earn-launches-hype-festival-gateway-to-hyperliquid-ecosystem-opportunities-302541105.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
