Dynamic Aerospace Systems, aka BrooQLy, Inc., Trading Symbol: BRQL, Launches Fortis Class: Government Drone Series for Defense, Security, and Humanitarian Operations

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS"), aka BrooQLy, Inc. (OTCQB:BRQL), a leading innovator in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and aerospace technologies, announced today the launch of its "Fortis Class", a dedicated line of autonomous aerial systems engineered for military, government, and security forces operations.

Derived from the Latin word Fortis, meaning "strong," the Fortis Class embodies DAS's core principles: strength, vigilance, and mission success. Each platform is designed to deliver proven reliability, adaptability, and rugged performance under the most demanding conditions providing operators with the tools they need to succeed when it matters most.

Mission-Driven Capabilities

Fortis Class UAVs serve as force multipliers across multiple mission sets, including:

ISR / IVA: Persistent overwatch, target acquisition, and real-time decision support.

Base & Perimeter Security: Augment patrols, monitor perimeters, and respond instantly to security alerts.

Force Protection: Escort convoys, secure forward operating positions, and detect threats in advance.

Battlefield Resupply: Deliver supplies, ammunition, and medical kits directly to forward positions.

Disaster Relief & Humanitarian Aid: Rapid deployment for search and rescue, aid delivery, and damage assessment.

CQB & Tactical Intervention: Support SWAT, SOF, and law enforcement with precision payloads in urban operations.

Fortis Platforms

The Overwatch (Platform Base- G-1 MKIII Hybrid VTOL): Extended-endurance, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid for long-range ISR, IVA, and autonomous delivery missions.

The Sentinel (Platform Base- US-1 MKII Multi-Copter): Agile, fully electric multi-rotor for convoy escort, perimeter security, and rapid tactical response.

The Breacher (Platform Base- Mitigator CQB Multi-Copter): High-speed tactical platform designed for CQB, SWAT integration, and less than lethal intervention.

Core Advantages

All-Domain Versatility: Optimized for ISR, logistics, CQB, and force protection.

Robust Autonomy & Mesh Networking: Operable in GPS-denied or contested environments.

Modular Payload Systems: Mission-ready sensors, tactical payloads, and deterrents.

Cyber-Secure & NDAA-Compliant: Encrypted communications, DoD-compliant components, and NATO interoperability standards.

Rugged Deploy-ability: Expeditionary-grade durability, meeting IP65 standards.

C4ISR Integration: Seamless link to command and intelligence systems.

American-Made & Mission-Ready

Designed and manufactured in Ann Arbor, MI, with additional testing grounds at Strother Field, KS, the Fortis Class is backed by global field service, secure firmware updates, and certified operator training. DAS ensures military and government partners are supported with full lifecycle sustainment for mission-critical operations.

"The Fortis Class reflects our commitment to those who protect," said Dynamic's Management Team. "These systems are built to serve as trusted partners in defense, security, and humanitarian operations, where strength, vigilance, and reliability are not optional, but essential."

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced UAVs for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS aims to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information, visit: www.dynamicaerosystems.com/fortis-series

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS), aka BrooQLy Inc.

3753 Plaza Dr Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business of BrooQLy Inc. (dba Dynamic Aerospace Systems) and its subsidiaries, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated performance, deployment, benefits, and commercialization of the Fortis Class UAV platforms. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully develop, produce, and commercialize the Fortis Class UAVs; obtain necessary regulatory approvals; secure defense or government contracts; protect and enforce its intellectual property; adapt to changing market conditions; and secure financing or strategic partnerships.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BrooQLy Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: BrooQLy, Inc.

