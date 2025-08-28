Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
Baker Tilly Buzzhouse Podcast: How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Affects Affordable Housing

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Amid budget negotiations, shifting tax credit allocations and evolving funding programs, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developers are facing a dramatically changing landscape. The recently passed "One Big Beautiful Bill" is already reshaping how housing projects will be financed, structured and planned in 2026 and beyond.

In this episode of BuzzHouse, Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson walk through the biggest updates that matter most to affordable housing professionals. Listen now to stay ahead of what's changing and how it affects your pipeline.

Affordable housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our affordable housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



