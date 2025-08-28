Powered by USound MEMS speaker technology, QCY's newly launched MeloBuds N70 earbuds deliver Hi-Res clarity, low distortion, and advanced noise cancellation-setting a new benchmark in true wireless sound quality.

USound, the leading provider of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker technology, today announced that its MEMS speaker is featured in the newly launched QCY MeloBuds N70 earbuds. This milestone underscores the arrival of high-resolution, distortion-free sound powered by MEMS speakers in the mainstream consumer audio market.

QCY MeloBuds N70 with integrated USound MEMS speakers. (Photo: QCY)

The QCY MeloBuds N70 integrate QCY's DualCore Acoustic System, combining a ring-shaped dynamic driver with the USound MEMS speaker. This dual-driver approach delivers audio that is precisely tuned,for authentic sound reproduction, free of distortion, raising the benchmark for true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

This launch demonstrates that MEMS speakers have moved beyond potential-now established as a mass product standard, delivering superior audio experiences to consumers today," said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound. "Our collaboration with QCY demonstrates how USound MEMS technology enables smaller form factors, superior performance, and reliability unmatched by legacy dynamic speakers."

"The MeloBuds N70 perfectly integrates high-fidelity sound, noise-cancellation technology, and a lightweight design. Through close collaboration with USound, we look forward to launching more innovative TWS products in the future, bringing a higher-quality listening experience to users worldwide," said Wei Shiweng, Chief Acoustic Engineer at QCY

Key Benefits of USound MEMS Technology in the QCY MeloBuds N70:

Ultra-Wide Frequency Response Hi-Res level performance up to 40 kHz+, delivering superior high-frequency detail compared to legacy dynamic drivers.

Hi-Res level performance up to 40 kHz+, delivering superior high-frequency detail compared to legacy dynamic drivers. Low Distortion and High Consistency Semiconductor-grade precision ensures minimal variation across units and consistently clear sound.

Semiconductor-grade precision ensures minimal variation across units and consistently clear sound. Compact, Lightweight, and Energy-Efficient Optimized for TWS form factors, reducing housing volume and power consumption.

Optimized for TWS form factors, reducing housing volume and power consumption. Hi-Res Certified Audio Potential MEMS technology positions the MeloBuds N70 for Hi-Res Audio certification, enhancing the immersive listening experience.

With features such as Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, long battery life, and ergonomic design, the QCY MeloBuds N70 combine USound MEMS speaker advantages with QCY's innovation in wireless audio.

QCY and USound confirmed their ongoing close collaboration, jointly exploring the combination of high-fidelity sound and intelligent interaction to usher the wireless audio industry into a new era.

The QCY MeloBuds N70 are now available for purchase worldwide. Consumers can order directly via QCY's official website and major online retailers such as Amazon.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and production efficiency. USound's technology is safeguarded by over 500 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com

About QCY

QCY is a leading global brand specializing in true wireless stereo (TWS) products, known for delivering high-quality sound, advanced features, and accessible pricing to millions of users worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation, QCY continues to shape the future of wireless audio. Learn more on www.QCY.com

