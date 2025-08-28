Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEN0 | ISIN: KYG6583A1022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 15:54 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Professional learning at Nord Anglia Education achieves perfect 100% accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that its professional learning programme has once again been awarded Gold Standard Accreditation by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), marking its eighth consecutive year of accreditation for excellence in professional learning.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's platform for professional development, achieved a 100% score across LPI's six key performance indicators: leadership, skills, culture, technology, data, and infrastructure.

The accreditation recognised NAU's "strategic maturity, operational excellence, and its measurable impact" across Nord Anglia's global network of more than 80 schools, along with continuous efforts to make training more relevant, easier to access, and more impactful.

This year, Nord Anglia was also shortlisted for the LPI's Learning Culture of the Year Award, reflecting its ability to maintain consistently high standards while adapting to the needs of a global workforce.

Jenny McWalter, Group Head of School Professional Learning, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Professional learning is the heartbeat of educational excellence at Nord Anglia. We empower every colleague to lead with purpose, grow through inquiry, and make a lasting impact. When our colleagues thrive, our students flourish too."

As part of its accreditation, the LPI noted Nord Anglia's successful rollout of EmpowerUs, its performance management and leadership development programme, and the continued success of DELTA, a research initiative focused on developing students' 21st century life skills. Together, these programmes have contributed to measurable improvements in employee engagement, teaching quality, and student outcomes.

Media enquiries:
Francesca Milani
Communications Manager
+44 20 7131 0000
francesca.milani@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to
www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5481975/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/professional-learning-at-nord-anglia-education-achieves-perfect-100-accreditation-from-the-learning-and-performance-institute-302541150.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.