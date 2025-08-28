Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware and Replit Partner to Empower Secure Vibe Coding for the Enterprise

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Replit, the leading agentic software creation platform, to revolutionize enterprise software development through secure, governed Vibe Coding. This collaboration merges Hexaware's digital innovation strengths with Replit's natural language-powered development platform, enabling business users and engineers alike to rapidly build secure, production-grade applications across the enterprise.

As organizations strive to accelerate digital transformation, this partnership empowers teams beyond IT-including Product, Design, Sales, and Operations-to create internal tools and prototypes without relying on traditional coding skills. The synergy between Hexaware's Vibe Coding solutions and Replit's secure & agentic software creation platform dramatically reduces time-to-market and enhances customization for enterprise use cases.

Partnership Highlights

Democratized Software Development : Replit breaks down barriers to application development by enabling professionals across departments to build and deploy secure enterprise software using natural language. Combined with Hexaware's Replit-native Vibe Coding solutions, business and tech teams can co-create innovative solutions at scale.

: Replit breaks down barriers to application development by enabling professionals across departments to build and deploy secure enterprise software using natural language. Combined with Hexaware's Replit-native Vibe Coding solutions, business and tech teams can co-create innovative solutions at scale. Secure Vibe Coding : Replit provides advanced features such as SSO, SOC2 compliance, Private Deployments, and Role-based Access controls. Hexaware further strengthens this foundation by embedding enterprise-grade governance and security protocols directly into the development process. Together, these capabilities give customers access to secure Vibe Coding environments that not only comply with internal IT policies but also enable high-velocity innovation.

: Replit provides advanced features such as SSO, SOC2 compliance, Private Deployments, and Role-based Access controls. Hexaware further strengthens this foundation by embedding enterprise-grade governance and security protocols directly into the development process. Together, these capabilities give customers access to secure Vibe Coding environments that not only comply with internal IT policies but also enable high-velocity innovation. Faster Innovation Through Rapid Prototyping : Product and Design teams can use Replit to rapidly prototype new ideas and iterate at unprecedented speed. Hexaware's expertise in agile development further accelerates this cycle, ensuring business alignment and technical feasibility.

: Product and Design teams can use Replit to rapidly prototype new ideas and iterate at unprecedented speed. Hexaware's expertise in agile development further accelerates this cycle, ensuring business alignment and technical feasibility. Custom Internal Tool Development : Sales, Marketing, and Operations teams can now build and evolve internal tools tailored to their workflows using Replit-eliminating the bottlenecks posed by generic SaaS tools and long IT development queues.

: Sales, Marketing, and Operations teams can now build and evolve internal tools tailored to their workflows using Replit-eliminating the bottlenecks posed by generic SaaS tools and long IT development queues. Agentic AI for Enterprise Builders: Replit's agentic software architecture, combined with Hexaware's deep experience in AI and automation, enables autonomous agents to handle complex backend tasks, freeing users to focus on high-level logic and business outcomes.

"Our mission is to empower entrepreneurial individuals to transform ideas into software-regardless of their coding experience or whether they're launching a startup or innovating within an enterprise," said Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit. "Forward-thinking companies like Hexaware are exploring Replit to rapidly prototype, build internal tools, and address unique business challenges with custom software solutions."

"This partnership underscores Hexaware's commitment to democratizing software innovation with security and governance at its core," said Sanjay Salunkhe, President and Global Head of Digital and Software Services at Hexaware Technologies. "By combining our Vibe Coding framework with Replit's natural language interface, we're giving enterprises the tools to accelerate development cycles while upholding the rigorous standards their stakeholders demand."

This partnership reflects Hexaware's ongoing commitment to pioneering secure, scalable, and transformative AI-first platforms-helping enterprises achieve digital agility through inclusive and accessible innovation.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. With millions of users and over 500,000 business users globally, Replit is democratizing software development for both technical and non-technical users. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

