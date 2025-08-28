Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Melbourne, FL

Local Consultants Edward and Angela Dellheim Bring 30+ Years of Expertise to Help Space Coast Entrepreneurs Maximize Business Value and Profitability

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Melbourne, FL. Edward and Angela Dellheim, local residents of the Space Coast with more than 30 years of consulting experience helping businesses identify and drive strong, sustained improvements in revenue, productivity, and profit, will serve as the owners and operators of Exit Factor of Melbourne.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"We are excited to launch Exit Factor of Melbourne and make a tangible impact on the Space Coast business community," said Ed Dellheim, franchise owner. "Through tailored coaching and proven strategies, we are committed to empowering local entrepreneurs to improve their company's profitability, increase market value, and ultimately enhance their ability to exit successfully."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Melbourne on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

For more information on Exit Factor of Melbourne and the services provided, please visit www.exitfactor.com/melbourne .

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire