Ritani Introduces Customizable Birthstone Rings - Handcrafted in New York

Ritani, a leading direct-to-consumer diamond jewelry brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new customizer for anniversary diamond rings, beginning with five-stone, seven-stone, nine-stone and eternity ring styles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / This innovation allows customers to personalize the design of these timeless pieces by including birthstones of their choosing set within the diamond bands. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, milestone gifts, or push presents. These custom pieces reflect their unique style and love story.

Ritani's Customizable Birthstone Rings

Ritani's Customizable Birthstone Rings

The launch comes at the perfect time, as Ritani is also celebrating with a Labor Day Sale: 30% off nearly all jewelry with code LD30.

"Custom rings are what we specialize in, and introducing a full customization experience for our anniversary bands felt like the natural next step," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "We listen to our customers and deliver products we know they want, and this feature brings them even closer to creating jewelry as meaningful as the milestones they celebrate."

Unlike mass-produced jewelry from overseas factories, every Ritani ring is handcrafted in-house at their Westchester, New York factory by expert artisans and gemologists. This commitment to local craftsmanship ensures not only superior quality and attention to detail, but also a deep connection between the jewelry and the people who create it.

With the new customizer, customers can:

Select from five-stone, seven-stone, nine-stone or eternity rings.

Choose from lab-grown or natural diamonds, carat sizes, and metals.

Personalize rings with birthstones to mark birthdays, anniversaries, family milestones, or push presents.

The customizer will soon expand across nearly all Ritani diamond jewelry categories, giving customers the power to design one-of-a-kind pieces beyond anniversary rings.

"Our mission is to combine transparency, craftsmanship, and personalization, so every customer feels confident and cared for throughout their journey with us," added Papasifakis.

Design your custom birthstone ring today, and keep an eye out for other product types to come.

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-introduces-customizable-birthstone-rings-handcrafted-in-new-yor-1065798