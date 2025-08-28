LegalMatch.com: LegalMatch Supports Texas Flood Relief Efforts Through Meals on Wheels

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / LegalMatch.com , an online attorney-client matching service with a presence in Austin, Texas, stands with the flood-affected communities of Kerr County to offer its support. LegalMatch has partnered with Meals On Wheels and donated to help provide immediate assistance for the many victims, businesses, and families impacted by devastating floods earlier this month.

Meals On Wheels is a program that delivers nutritious meals to compromised individuals who are unable to purchase or prepare their own food. This may be due to age, an illness, a disability, etc. The program operates through a network of local, community-based providers, such as Caesars Foundation, Consumers Cellular, PetSmart Charities, and many more.

"As a member of the Texas community, we understand the severity and urgency of this matter and are privileged to provide assistance to those affected," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

This contribution will help Meals On Wheels address the demand for its services in Texas, helping vulnerable individuals receive reliable support during this troubling time. Individuals or businesses who are struggling to recover damages and need legal assistance can use LegalMatch.com and get matched for free with an attorney experienced in natural disaster recovery . LegalMatch also encourages others to join in on contributing and helping Texas victims recover through Meals On Wheels.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legalmatch-supports-texas-flood-relief-efforts-through-meals-on-1066304