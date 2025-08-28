Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LegalMatch.com: LegalMatch Supports Texas Flood Relief Efforts Through Meals on Wheels

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / LegalMatch.com, an online attorney-client matching service with a presence in Austin, Texas, stands with the flood-affected communities of Kerr County to offer its support. LegalMatch has partnered with Meals On Wheels and donated to help provide immediate assistance for the many victims, businesses, and families impacted by devastating floods earlier this month.

Meals On Wheels is a program that delivers nutritious meals to compromised individuals who are unable to purchase or prepare their own food. This may be due to age, an illness, a disability, etc. The program operates through a network of local, community-based providers, such as Caesars Foundation, Consumers Cellular, PetSmart Charities, and many more.

"As a member of the Texas community, we understand the severity and urgency of this matter and are privileged to provide assistance to those affected," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

This contribution will help Meals On Wheels address the demand for its services in Texas, helping vulnerable individuals receive reliable support during this troubling time. Individuals or businesses who are struggling to recover damages and need legal assistance can use LegalMatch.com and get matched for free with an attorney experienced in natural disaster recovery. LegalMatch also encourages others to join in on contributing and helping Texas victims recover through Meals On Wheels.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance
press@legalmatch.com
(415) 946-0856

.

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legalmatch-supports-texas-flood-relief-efforts-through-meals-on-1066304

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.