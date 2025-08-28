Anzeige
28.08.2025
Laykold Delivers Grand Slam Quality and Pace Precision at the U.S. Open

  • Laykold® has been the Official Court Surface of the U.S. Open since 2020

  • This year marks Laykold's® 99th year at the heart of hardcourt tennis

  • Laykold® courts are 10x more consistent than the industry standard, delivering pace precision to within 0.5 of a point across all 43 courts at the U.S. Open

  • Laykold® is Sport Group's global court brand

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The U.S. Open returns to Flushing Meadows on Aug. 24 through Sept. 7, 2025, with every match played on Laykold® courts, the Official Surface of the U.S. Open since 2020.

Laykold Court at U.S. Open

Laykold Court at U.S. Open

Famed as the fastest Slam on the tour and with the biggest purse in history on offer this year, court quality is paramount. Through dedicated R&D and years of testing, Laykold® has developed the ability to provide court pace ratings to within 0.5 of a point, delivering courts that are 10x more consistent than the industry standard.

To deliver this level of pace precision, the type and blend of sand used in the court surface is critical. The specific angles of the grains and how they interact with the grains around them determine the levels of friction between the ball and the court, rendering them agents of pace.

This granular level of control ensures that all 43 courts across the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center meet the U.S. Open's exacting pace and performance requirements, allowing the players to execute their skills in a fraction of a second with confidence.

"Every point at the U.S. Open is played on Laykold® innovation," said Alejandro Pena, CEO of Sport Group. "From qualifying rounds to championship Sunday, our courts provide the attention to detail that defines the U.S. Open experience."

"We take great pride in the enduring legacy Laykold® has earned since developing hardcourts for tennis nearly a century ago," said Robb Carey, CEO at Sport Group Americas. "Laykold® has continuously advanced the game through innovation to shape 99 years of champions, moments, and memories."

"As the manufacturer of Laykold®, it is APT's responsibility to provide courts that match the stature of the U.S. Open as the pinnacle of the sport," said Jim Sacco, COO at Advanced Polymer Technology (APT). "We take pride in delivering surfaces that meet the demands of elite competition. Laykold® surfaces are tailored by tournament, delivering the precise specifications each event requires."

Trusted by major events around the world, Laykold® also delivers Grand Slam quality courts to the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Abu Dhabi Open, Wuhan Open, and many other ATP, WTA, and ITF events.

About Laykold®

With the world's biggest installation network and almost a century of inventing and reinventing high-quality tennis surfaces, Laykold® is known for pace precision, sustainability, advanced force reduction technology, and the best UV and color stability. Laykold® court surfaces are not just designed to meet the demands of professional athletes but also provide a superior tennis experience for clubs, schools, and public facilities worldwide. For more information, visit laykold.com.

About Sport Group

Sport Group is one of the world's largest businesses dedicated to sport surfaces. The Group manufactures and installs synthetic turf sport fields, athletic tracks, courts, and recreation areas in over 70 countries. With headquarters in Burgheim, Germany, the Group's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf®, Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, Rekortan®, and Laykold®. Learn more at sportgroup-holding.com.

Contact Information

Mackenzie Smith
mackenzie@labearcommunications.com
574-524-5916

.

SOURCE: Laykold



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/laykold-delivers-grand-slam-quality-and-pace-precision-at-the-u.s.-1066420

