Las Vegas Sands Continues Capacity-Building Support for the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada With a $270,000 Donation

Sands Cares funding extends assistance for the nonprofit's strategic growth initiative in the Sands Cares Accelerator and provides underwriting for operational infrastructure.

Published by Las Vegas Sands on June 10, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has contributed $270,000 to The LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) through Sands Cares to empower its Sands Cares Accelerator goal of expanding marketing and communications, as well as provide underwriting for organizational and administrative needs.

The Center is focusing on building marketing capabilities as part of the Sands Cares Accelerator, which is Sands' exclusive three-year membership program aimed at advancing nonprofits to deliver greater community impact. The 2025 Sands Cares donation also sustains The Center's administrative office space and other operational needs to accommodate its ongoing expansion.

The Center has been a vital part of the Las Vegas Valley for 30 years and provides a safe, non-judgmental environment for life-enriching programs, wellness services, events, education and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies of the community. As the hub for an array of essential resources and care, The Center operates two clinics that deliver physical and mental health care and spearheads a variety of community service programs, advocacy initiatives and inclusive programming.

"We are growing exponentially, and the infusion of support Sands has given us is a significant part of our evolution - both from a physical standpoint in providing the resources for our administrative operations, as well as in giving us the impetus to build greater visibility and awareness," John Waldron, CEO of The Center, said. "The marketing capability we've been able to build through the Sands Cares Accelerator has greatly expanded our stature, while the administrative support provides us with a firm foundation. Sands really understands our strategic vision and has provided vital resources to help us realize our goals."

The 2025 Sands Cares donation supports The Center's third and final year in the Sands Cares Accelerator with resources for its goal to build a solid marketing and communications program. The Center is using this year's Sands Cares Accelerator resources to further build out communications plans, evolve its annual Impact Report, produce new videos to tell its story and engage with donors, and continue efforts to launch a podcast.

Sands Cares Accelerator resources previously underwrote an advertising campaign that helped The Center double the number of visitors within three months of opening its second health care center, the Gavin J. Goorjian Community Health Center, which offers primary and gynecological care as well as pharmacy services. The new facility serves as the cornerstone of The Center's health and wellness efforts.

The Sands Cares Accelerator was inspired by Sands' founder Sheldon G. Adelson and his legacy of creating successful businesses and giving back to communities through meaningful philanthropic involvement. Since 2017, the program has empowered Las Vegas, Singapore and Macao nonprofits to build their capacity in strategic areas to make greater community impact through funding, facilitation, and strategic counsel and consulting from Sands Team Members.

The 2025 Sands Cares contribution also continues underwriting for The Center's administrative office space, including its lease, operational functions and refurbishment. The administrative office is housed in a separate location from The Center's main campus through funding from Sands, which has enabled the organization to expand staff and programming at the main campus.

"The Center's momentum and expansion both in our Sands Cares Accelerator and for the organization as a whole has been tremendous to see," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Our investment is geared toward helping The Center continue this trajectory with resources in identified areas to help the organization run effectively and tell its story to all those who can benefit from and support the mission."

Sands' partnership with The Center falls under the company's priorities on nonprofit partner advancement and support for organizations serving diverse communities under the global Sands

Cares community engagement program. To learn more about Sands Cares, visit sands.com/responsibility/communities/.

To learn more about The LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada, visit https://thecenterlv.org/.

About The LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada

For 30 years, The Center has served as a safe, non-judgmental space where members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies receive the services, education and support to thrive. Services fall under three categories: health and wellness, advocacy and community building.

