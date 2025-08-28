Summary: New partnership and Verified Ambassador recognition aims to streamline legal workflows, enhance efficiency, and support thriving communities.

Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Anva, the leading cloud platform for HOA, Condominium, POA, and real estate law firms, announced a strategic partnership with FrontSteps, a top software provider for community association management. This partnership expands on the companies' long-standing integration and elevates Anva into the exclusive FrontSteps Verified Ambassador Program, making Anva the only legal technology vendor to earn this distinction. The collaboration is poised to deliver forward-thinking solutions that benefit property management companies, their legal teams, and law firms.

Through this partnership, Anva and FrontSteps will tightly integrate their platforms to simplify how community associations handle legal processes. FrontSteps' unified community management software allows property managers and board members to focus on building thriving, harmonious communities, while Anva provides a robust suite of legal tools - from advanced case and document management to collection tracking, billing, and analytics - uniquely designed for community association law practices. By combining these strengths, the partnership will empower stakeholders across the community association market with innovative workflows and AI-driven insights.

This partnership will benefit community association stakeholders in several ways:

Streamlined Legal Workflows

Property management companies can leverage Anva's platform to facilitate complex legal workflows and compliance requirements. Legal processes that vary by jurisdiction and community association are simplified through automation and integration with FrontSteps, saving time and reducing errors.

Efficiency & Cost Savings

Law firms using Anva save time and reduce costs for community associations through improved efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. Routine legal tasks-such as document generation, case tracking, and billing-become more efficient, which translates to cost savings for the communities these firms serve.

AI-Enhanced Collections

Anva's platform leverages artificial intelligence enabling law firms and property management companies to reduce homeowner delinquencies and debt, thereby increasing community cash flow and improving homeowner satisfaction with their property management company.

Integrated Security

The direct integration between Anva and FrontSteps enhances data security across the entire legal and community management ecosystem. Property management companies, law firms, and community associations benefit from secure, encrypted data transfers and centralized access controls that reduce the risk of breaches and unauthorized access.

By eliminating manual file exchanges and siloed systems, the partnership ensures that sensitive legal and homeowner information is protected through end-to-end encryption, role-based permissions, and real-time monitoring. This unified approach not only streamlines workflows but also reinforces trust and compliance, allowing stakeholders to collaborate confidently within a secure, cloud-based environment.

Seamless File Transfers

Property management companies can quickly authorize the electronic transfer of collection files and other legal case data directly to law firms via Anva. This eliminates tedious back-and-forth communications and manual data sending, freeing managers to focus on community needs instead of administrative overhead.

Exclusive Recognition

Anva's inclusion in the FrontSteps Verified Ambassador Program - as the only legal-tech provider selected - underscores the trust and excellence of this partnership. This recognition means community associations benefit from solutions that have been rigorously vetted and celebrated for industry innovation, offering peace of mind that the integrated tools are reliable and future-forward.

"We value our long-standing integration with FrontSteps and are honored to be recognized as a Verified Ambassador in their partner ecosystem. We look forward to the benefits this partnership offers property management companies, communities, law firms, and ultimately homeowners. In the end, we want to do all we can to support them and their communities," said Brant Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of Anva regarding the enhanced partnership. Brant Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of Anva

Both companies share a mission of empowering community associations through technology. By joining forces, FrontSteps and Anva aim to simplify operations for property managers and legal professionals, enabling them to focus on what truly matters: building better communities. This optimistic, forward-thinking partnership sets the stage for new innovations in community management, from faster legal resolutions to more transparent collaboration between management companies and law firms. It exemplifies how technology partnerships can drive positive changes in the community association industry.

About FrontSteps

FrontSteps is a trusted software partner for everyone who calls an association home. FrontSteps offers a unified platform that enables property managers and homeowner association boards to streamline operations, enhance communication, and build thriving, harmonious communities. From accounting and resident engagement to security and beyond, FrontSteps' solutions power thousands of communities, allowing management professionals to focus on what matters most - creating great places to live.

(Visit frontsteps.com for more information.)

About Anva

Anva is the leading cloud platform designed exclusively for HOA, condominium, POA, and real estate law firms and legal departments. Nationwide, firms rely on Anva's robust suite of tools - including advanced case management, document generation, collection tracking, billing, accounting, and analytics - to manage their community association legal work. The Anva platform enables proprietary legal workflows and provides powerful insights for attorneys and administrative teams, enhancing productivity, transparency, and client satisfaction. By integrating seamlessly with property management software like FrontSteps, Anva bridges the gap between community managers and legal professionals, driving efficiency and better outcomes for communities.

(Learn more at anva.com)

