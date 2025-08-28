Amines Market Size to Reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 4.55% | Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Market Research has recently published research report titled "Amines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products (Ethanolamine, Fatty Amines, Alkylamines, Other Products), by Applications (Crop Protection, Surfactants, Water Treatment, Personal Care), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Historic Data (2021 - 2023) & Forecast Period (2025 - 2035)".

The Global Amines Market Size, valued at USD 16.28 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period, according to a report by Vantage Market Research.

The demand for amines is rising due to their wide application in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment, personal care, and industrial solvents. Growth is further fueled by expanding end-use industries, urbanization, and increased demand for sustainable chemicals in line with stricter environmental regulations.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific dominated the global amines market with over 38% share in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization in China and India.

North America is anticipated to grow steadily due to rising demand in the pharmaceutical and water treatment industries.

By products, the ethanolamines segment held the largest share due to wide usage in detergents, herbicides, and gas treatment.

By Application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to expand rapidly due to the increasing use of amines in drug formulations.

Top Key Players in The Global Amines Market

Arkema SA (France)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arab)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

Taminco Corporation (US)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

INEOS Group (UK)

Lanxess Corporation (Germany)

Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings BV (US)

With growing pressure on sustainability, bio-based amines are no longer optional-they're becoming central to competitive advantage in chemicals," said Nneha Rathod Godbole, Founder and CEO at Vantage Market Research

Market Overview & Potential

The global amines market, valued at USD 16.28 Billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.55% to reach USD 26.55 billion by 2035, underscoring its critical role as a foundational chemical family across multiple sectors. Amines are extensively utilized in the production of surfactants (accounting for nearly 30% of consumption), agrochemicals (over 20%), pharmaceuticals, and personal care ingredients. Rising urbanization, with nearly 68% of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, is driving higher demand for processed foods, healthcare solutions, and industrial applications-all of which are major consumers of amines. This convergence of demographic and industrial trends is reinforcing the market's long-term growth momentum.

The sustainability pressures and regulatory shifts are reshaping the competitive landscape. Stricter environmental regulations in the EU and North America are encouraging the adoption of bio-based and green amines, a segment projected to grow at over 9% CAGR faster than the overall market. Multinational manufacturers are increasing R&D investments in eco-friendly formulations, corrosion inhibitors for renewable energy infrastructure, and pharmaceutical-grade amines for next-generation therapies.

What Factors Are Accelerating the Demand and Growth of the Amines Market?

The growth of the global amines market is being accelerated by rising demand across multiple end-use industries, particularly agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Amines are indispensable in the production of pesticides such as herbicides and fungicides, which are in high demand due to the need to boost crop yields and ensure food security amid a growing global population. Their role as intermediates in synthesizing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is also driving adoption, supported by increased healthcare spending and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the expanding use of amines in surfactants, detergents, and cleaning agents-fueled by urbanization and heightened hygiene awareness-further strengthens market growth. Industrial applications such as gas treatment, lubricants, and water treatment chemicals add to the momentum, while sustainability initiatives and innovation in bio-based amines are creating new growth opportunities aligned with environmental regulations and global green chemistry trends.

What are Emerging Trends Shaping the Amines Market?

Pharmaceutical Applications Expanding: The use of amines in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), particularly for analgesics, antidepressants, and oncology drugs, is driving strong demand in the pharmaceutical sector.

The use of amines in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), particularly for analgesics, antidepressants, and oncology drugs, is driving strong demand in the pharmaceutical sector. Sustainability & Green Chemistry: With global emphasis on sustainability, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on bio-based and eco-friendly amines, lowering dependence on petroleum feedstocks and aligning with stricter environmental regulations.

With global emphasis on sustainability, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on bio-based and eco-friendly amines, lowering dependence on petroleum feedstocks and aligning with stricter environmental regulations. Water Treatment Demand: Amines play a critical role in corrosion inhibition, pH control, and wastewater treatment. Growing concerns over clean water and stricter industrial discharge regulations are fueling amine consumption in water treatment applications.

Amines play a critical role in corrosion inhibition, pH control, and wastewater treatment. Growing concerns over clean water and stricter industrial discharge regulations are fueling amine consumption in water treatment applications. Technological Advancements & Specialty Applications: R&D initiatives are leading to the development of high-performance specialty amines used in crop protection chemicals, surfactants, solvents, and coatings. Advanced formulations with better thermal stability and efficiency are boosting adoption across automotive, construction, and industrial sectors.

What are Major Challenges Hindering Amines Market Growth?

The amines market faces challenges such as raw material price fluctuations, especially with petrochemical feedstocks like ammonia and ethanolamines, directly impacting production costs. Environmental and health concerns around volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and toxicological impacts of certain amines are leading to stricter regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, competition from substitutes in solvents and surfactants, higher costs of eco-friendly alternatives, and global supply chain disruptions pose significant hurdles. These factors can strain profit margins and slow down-market expansion, despite rising end-use demand.

Recent Developments

In 2025: Huntsman introduced a line of high-performance amines tailored for automotive coatings and adhesives, offering enhanced durability and superior weather resistance responding to rising demand for robust materials in harsh environments.

Huntsman introduced a line of high-performance amines tailored for automotive coatings and adhesives, offering enhanced durability and superior weather resistance responding to rising demand for robust materials in harsh environments. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company unveiled a new amine-based solvent optimized for carbon capture applications in 2025, aimed at improving the efficiency of CO2 removal in industrial processes, thereby strengthening environmental mitigation efforts.

Evonik is constructing a new specialty amines plant in Nanjing, China, expected to be operational by 2026, strengthening its presence in coatings and construction additives.

Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers :

How Will This Market Impact Pharma Supply Chains?

The pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on amines as intermediates for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in analgesics, antidepressants, and oncology drugs. As demand for medicines rises globally-driven by aging populations and chronic disease prevalence-secure and cost-effective access to amines will become critical. Any disruption in amine availability or price volatility in feedstocks (like ammonia and ethanol) can directly impact drug manufacturing timelines and costs.

Impact: Increased dependency on reliable amine supply chains will push pharma firms to seek long-term supplier partnerships, diversify sourcing across Asia and Europe, and invest in backward integration to stabilize raw material access.

What Risks Should Investors Track?

Investors should watch three key risks in the amines market:

Raw Material Volatility: Prices of petrochemical feedstocks (ammonia, ethanolamines) fluctuate with oil & gas cycles, squeezing margins. Regulatory Pressure: Stricter VOC and REACH regulations can restrict certain amine derivatives, forcing costly reformulations. Substitution Risk: Emerging green solvents and alternative chemistries could reduce demand for conventional amines in detergents and coatings.

Additionally, supply chain disruptions (geopolitical tensions, shipping bottlenecks) may create regional shortages, impacting profitability for downstream industries.

What Opportunities Exist for Green Chemistry Leaders?

Sustainability pressures are reshaping the amines landscape. Bio-based and eco-friendly amines are projected to grow at nearly 2x the CAGR of conventional amines (9% vs 4.5%). Leaders in green chemistry can capitalize on:

Bio-based amines from renewable feedstocks - appealing to EU/US regulators and eco-conscious brands.

from renewable feedstocks - appealing to EU/US regulators and eco-conscious brands. Carbon capture solvents - amine-based solutions are critical in CO2 removal, a market expected to expand with climate targets.

- amine-based solutions are critical in CO2 removal, a market expected to expand with climate targets. Specialty pharma-grade amines - aligned with "green pharma" initiatives and next-gen therapeutics.

For green chemistry leaders, this is an inflection point: those investing early in sustainable amines R&D and capacity expansion can secure premium margins, while also aligning with ESG-focused investors.

Regional Insights

What Makes Asia Pacific the Powerhouse of the Amines Market?

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, fueled by China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region consumes over 45% of global agrochemicals, driving strong amine demand in fertilizers and pesticides. China alone contributes nearly one-third of global amine capacity, while India's USD 25 billion pharma exports in 2024 underscore rising demand for pharmaceutical-grade amines.

How Does North America Strengthen its Position in the Global Amines Market?

North America remains a stable yet innovation-driven market, with the U.S. accounting for the bulk of regional consumption. The region benefits from a robust pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, which alone consumed over 20% of global pharmaceutical-grade amines in 2024. Demand is also rising in water treatment applications, with the U.S. EPA-driven water quality standards are accelerating adoption of amine-based treatment chemicals. Additionally, the shale gas boom ensures competitive raw material supply.

Why is Europe Emerging as a Leader in Sustainable Amines Production?

Europe plays a pivotal role with strict REACH regulations, spurring bio-based amine innovation. Germany, France, and Nordic countries are spearheading green chemistry clusters, while the European pharma sector (USD 350+ billion in 2024) remains a strong demand driver.

How Is Latin America Unlocking New Growth Opportunities in the Amines Market?

Latin America is witnessing an accelerated adoption of amines, particularly in agriculture and mining. Brazil's leadership in soybean exports and Argentina's rising maize cultivation boost agrochemical amine demand. Chile and Peru are emerging hubs for amine-based flotation agents in copper and lithium mining, crucial for the EV supply chain.

What Role Does the Middle East & Africa Play in the Amines Market Expansion?

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) amines market is expanding steadily, supported by the region's oil & gas, petrochemical, and water treatment sectors. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in specialty chemical production under Vision 2030, expanding amine use across oil & gas and petrochemicals. Meanwhile, Africa's agriculture sector and water scarcity challenges are driving demand for amine-based fertilizers and water treatment solutions.

Segmental Insights

By Product

Why Did Ethanolamines Dominate the Amines Market in 2024?

The ethanolamines segment accounted for the largest share of the global amines market in 2024. Their widespread use in detergents, herbicides, gas treatment, and personal care products drives strong demand. Monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine are also essential in the production of surfactants and corrosion inhibitors, making this segment a cornerstone of the industry. The increasing focus on water treatment and household care formulations is expected to further reinforce segment growth.

By Application

Which Application Segment Leads the Amines Market?

The pesticides segment held a major share of the market in 2024, as amines are widely used in the production of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Rising global food demand and the need to enhance crop productivity continue to fuel this segment's growth. The strong demand is being fueled by the growing global population-expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050-which is driving unprecedented pressure on agriculture to produce higher yields from limited arable land. To meet this challenge, farmers and agrochemical manufacturers are relying on amine-based pesticides that improve crop protection and reduce post-harvest losses.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 240 Pages and in-depth TOC on bio-based amines market trends 2025 Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Segments Covered in The Report

By Products

Ethanolamine Triethanolamine Diethanolamine Monoethanolamine Methyl Diethanolamine

Fatty Amines

Ethyleneamines Ethylenediamine Tetraethylene Enepentamine Diethylentriamine Others

Alkylamines Ethylamines Methylamines Others

Other Products

By Applications

Pesticides

Surfactants

Water Treatment

Personal Care Products

Gas Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Amines Market for the base year and forecast period?

