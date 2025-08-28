Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 16:12 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Results of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolution") was duly passed on a poll as a special resolution.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolution, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, of which 29,081,758 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 5,591,173 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolution.

The results of the poll were as follows:

For / discretion

%

Against

%

Proportion of issued share capital voted(1)

(%)

Votes
Withheld(2)

Resolution 1

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

7,404,050

96.06

303,728

3.94

11.61

6,197

Notes:

1.

Percentage figures have been calculated based on the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6.00 p.m. on 26 August 2025 (the "Record Time"). At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 shares, of which 29,031,758 shares were held in treasury. Each share carries one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company at the Record Time was 37,349,356.

2.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

A copy of the notice of the General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and on the Company's website (www.midwynd.com). Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the Resolution as set out above will shortly be published on the Company's website.

A copy of the Resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

0131 378 0500

David Kidd (Chairman)

via the Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.