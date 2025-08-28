Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolution") was duly passed on a poll as a special resolution.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolution, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, of which 29,081,758 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 5,591,173 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolution.

The results of the poll were as follows: