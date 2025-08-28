Mont Sutton and Owl's Head in Quebec, Hyland Hills in Minnesota, and the 12 mountains of the Portes du Soleil in France and Switzerland highlight the new resorts representing 53 individual mountains.

Indy Pass announced today that 43 new resorts have signed on for the 2025/2026 season. These new resorts will be joined by 228 returning from last year, forming an unprecedented 271-resort coalition.

With the increase in capacity that these resorts provide, a limited quantity of Indy Passes for the general public is now back on sale, and only while supplies last. Indy Pass strictly limits sales to preserve the unique experiences offered by its independent resorts.

"The remarkable growth of the Indy Pass sends a resounding message that independent resorts worldwide are taking a stand and banding together," said Indy Pass Managing Director Erik Mogensen. "With our expansion in Eastern Canada and Europe, Indy affirms its position as the largest resort partnership in the history of skiing."

"Mont SUTTON is a major ski destination in Quebec… but we like to stay close to nature in our many glades, followed by a warm apres offering at the end of the day. We are very happy to be a part of the Indy Pass family," said Jean-Michel Ryan, GM of Mont Sutton.

New Learn-to-Turn Pass Launches with 30 Resorts

The new Learn-to-Turn skier development program by Indy Pass also goes on sale today for just $189 for all ages. Indy Pass holders will receive referral codes that are good for $40 off the Learn-to-Turn passes. The Learn-to-Turn Pass will give beginning skiers and snowboarders three lift tickets, lessons, and rentals at a growing number of participating Indy Resorts.

"Jay Peak has been an Indy partner for years, and we are excited to participate in the Learn to Turn Pass. While Jay Peak is known for the most snow in the East and challenging terrain, we teach hundreds of beginners each year as well, and many of them are referred to us by their Indy Pass friends who take the opportunity to come for the weekend," said Steve Wright, Jay Peak GM.

30 resorts have signed on, and more are expected as the season approaches. Learn-to-Turn Passes will remain on sale throughout the season, providing newcomers with easy and affordable access to the slopes.

Indy Pass Pricing Final Sale for 2025/2026

Indy Base Pass $449 Adult $299 Kids (12-and-under)

Indy+ Pass $599 Adult $329 Kids (no blackouts)

Indy AddOn Base $349 Adult $229 Kids

Indy AddOn+ Pass $429 Adult $249 Kids (no blackouts)

XC Pass $99 Adult $49 Kids

Learn to Turn Pass $189, all ages six and up

Personalized Photo Pass $10

Indy's No Bank, No Interest payment plan will again be available, allowing individuals and families to spread out the cost of their passes over three payments.

New Resorts Indy Pass for 2025/2026

United States 15

Bear Basin Nordic Center Idaho

Burke Mountain Resort Vermont

Buffalo Ski Club New York

Cuchara Mountain Resort Colorado

Dry Hill Ski Area New York

Hilltop Ski Area Alaska

Hyland Hills Ski Area Minnesota

Little Ski Hill Idaho

LOGE Glacier XC Montana

McIntyre Ski Area New Hampshire

Mt. Eyak Alaska

Mt. LaCrosse Wisconsin

Plain Valley XC Washington

Sunburst Ski and Snowboard Wisconsin

Tenney Mountain New Hampshire

Canada 11

Centre Vorlage Quebec

Hockley Valley Resort Ontario

Marble Mountain Newfoundland

Mont SUTTON Quebec

Mont Edouard Quebec

Mt. Washington XC British Columbia

Owl's Head Quebec

Ski Mont Habitant Quebec

Smokey Mountain Labrador

Ski Valle Bleue Quebec

Val D'Irene Quebec

Europe 14

Glenshee Ski Centre Scotland

Hochzeiger Austria

Krvavec Ski Resort Slovenia

Leukerbad Torrent Ski Resort Switzerland

Leukerbad Gemmi Nordic Resort Switzerland

Norefjell Ski and Spa Norway

OK Bergbahnen Germany

Palandoken Ski Resort Turkey

Pila Italy

Pitztaler Gletscherbahn Austria

Portes du Soleil France and Switzerland (12 mountains)

Rauriser-Hochalmbahnen Austria

Riksgränsen and Björkliden Sweden (2)

Steinplatte Tyrol Austria

Asia and South America 3

Corralco Chile

Canmore Ski Village Japan

Kurohime Kogen Japan

Participating Learn-To-Turn Resorts 30

EAST 17

Big Rock Maine

Black Mountain New Hampshire

Bolton Valley Vermont

Bousquet Mountain Massachusetts

Centre Vorlage Quebec

Dartmouth Skiway New Hampshire

Greek Peak New York

Hunt Hollow Ski Club New York

Jay Peak Vermont

Maple Ski Ridge New York

Massif du Sud Quebec

Mt. Abrams Maine

Pats Peak New Hampshire

Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain Pennsylvania

Tenney Mountain New Hampshire

Titus Mountain Resort New York

Waterville Valley New Hampshire

MIDWEST 7

Chestnut Mountain Illinois

Christie Mountain Wisconsin

Crystal Ridge Wisconsin

Little Switzerland Wisconsin

Mt. Holiday Michigan

Nordic Mountain Wisconsin

Nub's Nob Michigan

WEST 6

Blacktail Mountain Montana

Bluewood Washington

Eagle Point Utah

Loup Loup Washington

Manning Park British Columbia

Soldier Mountain Idaho

About the Indy Pass -

The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world. It offers 270+ Alpine and Nordic resorts across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America, each providing two days of skiing or riding, plus a third day at a discounted rate. Indy resorts are independent of any significant U.S. corporate ownership, and many are owned and operated by multi-generational families, providing a uniquely authentic and affordable skiing experience.

