Mont Sutton and Owl's Head in Quebec, Hyland Hills in Minnesota, and the 12 mountains of the Portes du Soleil in France and Switzerland highlight the new resorts representing 53 individual mountains.
Indy Pass announced today that 43 new resorts have signed on for the 2025/2026 season. These new resorts will be joined by 228 returning from last year, forming an unprecedented 271-resort coalition.
With the increase in capacity that these resorts provide, a limited quantity of Indy Passes for the general public is now back on sale, and only while supplies last. Indy Pass strictly limits sales to preserve the unique experiences offered by its independent resorts.
"The remarkable growth of the Indy Pass sends a resounding message that independent resorts worldwide are taking a stand and banding together," said Indy Pass Managing Director Erik Mogensen. "With our expansion in Eastern Canada and Europe, Indy affirms its position as the largest resort partnership in the history of skiing."
"Mont SUTTON is a major ski destination in Quebec… but we like to stay close to nature in our many glades, followed by a warm apres offering at the end of the day. We are very happy to be a part of the Indy Pass family," said Jean-Michel Ryan, GM of Mont Sutton.
New Learn-to-Turn Pass Launches with 30 Resorts
The new Learn-to-Turn skier development program by Indy Pass also goes on sale today for just $189 for all ages. Indy Pass holders will receive referral codes that are good for $40 off the Learn-to-Turn passes. The Learn-to-Turn Pass will give beginning skiers and snowboarders three lift tickets, lessons, and rentals at a growing number of participating Indy Resorts.
"Jay Peak has been an Indy partner for years, and we are excited to participate in the Learn to Turn Pass. While Jay Peak is known for the most snow in the East and challenging terrain, we teach hundreds of beginners each year as well, and many of them are referred to us by their Indy Pass friends who take the opportunity to come for the weekend," said Steve Wright, Jay Peak GM.
30 resorts have signed on, and more are expected as the season approaches. Learn-to-Turn Passes will remain on sale throughout the season, providing newcomers with easy and affordable access to the slopes.
Indy Pass Pricing Final Sale for 2025/2026
Indy Base Pass $449 Adult $299 Kids (12-and-under)
Indy+ Pass $599 Adult $329 Kids (no blackouts)
Indy AddOn Base $349 Adult $229 Kids
Indy AddOn+ Pass $429 Adult $249 Kids (no blackouts)
XC Pass $99 Adult $49 Kids
Learn to Turn Pass $189, all ages six and up
Personalized Photo Pass $10
Indy's No Bank, No Interest payment plan will again be available, allowing individuals and families to spread out the cost of their passes over three payments.
New Resorts Indy Pass for 2025/2026
United States 15
Bear Basin Nordic Center Idaho
Burke Mountain Resort Vermont
Buffalo Ski Club New York
Cuchara Mountain Resort Colorado
Dry Hill Ski Area New York
Hilltop Ski Area Alaska
Hyland Hills Ski Area Minnesota
Little Ski Hill Idaho
LOGE Glacier XC Montana
McIntyre Ski Area New Hampshire
Mt. Eyak Alaska
Mt. LaCrosse Wisconsin
Plain Valley XC Washington
Sunburst Ski and Snowboard Wisconsin
Tenney Mountain New Hampshire
Canada 11
Centre Vorlage Quebec
Hockley Valley Resort Ontario
Marble Mountain Newfoundland
Mont SUTTON Quebec
Mont Edouard Quebec
Mt. Washington XC British Columbia
Owl's Head Quebec
Ski Mont Habitant Quebec
Smokey Mountain Labrador
Ski Valle Bleue Quebec
Val D'Irene Quebec
Europe 14
Glenshee Ski Centre Scotland
Hochzeiger Austria
Krvavec Ski Resort Slovenia
Leukerbad Torrent Ski Resort Switzerland
Leukerbad Gemmi Nordic Resort Switzerland
Norefjell Ski and Spa Norway
OK Bergbahnen Germany
Palandoken Ski Resort Turkey
Pila Italy
Pitztaler Gletscherbahn Austria
Portes du Soleil France and Switzerland (12 mountains)
Rauriser-Hochalmbahnen Austria
Riksgränsen and Björkliden Sweden (2)
Steinplatte Tyrol Austria
Asia and South America 3
Corralco Chile
Canmore Ski Village Japan
Kurohime Kogen Japan
Participating Learn-To-Turn Resorts 30
EAST 17
Big Rock Maine
Black Mountain New Hampshire
Bolton Valley Vermont
Bousquet Mountain Massachusetts
Centre Vorlage Quebec
Dartmouth Skiway New Hampshire
Greek Peak New York
Hunt Hollow Ski Club New York
Jay Peak Vermont
Maple Ski Ridge New York
Massif du Sud Quebec
Mt. Abrams Maine
Pats Peak New Hampshire
Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain Pennsylvania
Tenney Mountain New Hampshire
Titus Mountain Resort New York
Waterville Valley New Hampshire
MIDWEST 7
Chestnut Mountain Illinois
Christie Mountain Wisconsin
Crystal Ridge Wisconsin
Little Switzerland Wisconsin
Mt. Holiday Michigan
Nordic Mountain Wisconsin
Nub's Nob Michigan
WEST 6
Blacktail Mountain Montana
Bluewood Washington
Eagle Point Utah
Loup Loup Washington
Manning Park British Columbia
Soldier Mountain Idaho
The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world. It offers 270+ Alpine and Nordic resorts across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America, each providing two days of skiing or riding, plus a third day at a discounted rate. Indy resorts are independent of any significant U.S. corporate ownership, and many are owned and operated by multi-generational families, providing a uniquely authentic and affordable skiing experience.
