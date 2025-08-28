Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28
[28.08.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,731,933.00
|USD
|0
|69,800,946.48
|7.9938
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,479,043.00
|EUR
|0
|20,249,335.05
|5.8204
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|58,326.00
|GBP
|0
|623,516.05
|10.6902
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.08.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,120,024.20
|8.3012
