Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 16:26 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Informa Markets Announces Inaugural Waste Leadership Summit: An Exclusive Forum for Industry Decision-Makers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The WasteExpo team today announced the launch of the Waste Leadership Summit, an exclusive, all-inclusive forum where waste and recycling decision-makers will analyze emerging market trends, establish strategic partnerships, and collaboratively shape policy frameworks that will define the sector's future.

Held in collaboration with the National Waste & Recycling Association, the Waste Leadership Summit takes place June 8-10, 2026, at the Washington Hilton, Washington, DC.

As a complementary event to WasteExpo's expansive product showcase and the biennial Global Waste Management Symposium's technical focus, the Waste Leadership Summit creates a premium environment where connections spark innovation, conversations drive change, and industry leadership is cultivated.

"The Waste Leadership Summit fills a critical gap in our industry's event landscape," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Waste Group at Informa. "We have created an intimate, high-caliber networking experience tailored for the decision-makers shaping the future of waste and recycling."

A Premium Experience for Industry Leaders

At the Waste Leadership Summit, executives will engage in exclusive, face-to-face connections with industry peers and solution providers within an elegant hotel venue. The comprehensive single-fee structure covers:

  • Intimate networking and product sourcing opportunities

  • Unparalleled access to regulatory decision-makers and strategic business partners

  • Education sessions that tackle the industry's most urgent operational hurdles and long-term strategic imperatives Exclusive participation in the renowned Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, EREF Charitable Auction, and NWRA Awards Gala

The program is designed to address the most urgent issues facing industry executives, including:

  • Leadership strategies for navigating challenge, change, and growth

  • Expert insights on Battery and Packaging EPR, Emissions, PFAS, and other regulatory developments

  • Workforce practices for connecting with Gen Z and Millennials

  • Real-world perspectives on electrifying heavy-duty fleets

  • Practical applications of AI tools increasing efficiency and reducing costs

  • …and much more.

The Waste Leadership Summit is specifically designed for waste and recycling service company executives, municipal solid waste authority executives and decision-makers, private sector waste industry leaders, investors and financial stakeholders in the waste management sector and regional operators seeking connections and insights.

"The waste and recycling market is facing numerous challenges across local, state, and federal jurisdictions," said Michael E. Hoffman, president & CEO of the National Waste & Recycling Association. "The Waste Leadership Summit is the ideal forum to gain insight on the state of our industry, honor the best our industry has to offer, and coalesce our voice to help ensure regulation and policy initiatives are practical and economically viable."

The two-day Summit will feature tabletop exhibit displays, education sessions, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, the NWRA Awards Gala, and the EREF Charitable and Silent Auction.

For more information about the Waste Leadership Summit, contact Rita Ugianskis at rita.ugianskis@informa.com and Marc Acampora at marc.acampora@informa.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Infrastructure and Construction PR
ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/informa-markets-announces-inaugural-waste-leadership-summit-an-exclusive-forum-1066594

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.