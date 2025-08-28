INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Informa Markets Announces Inaugural Waste Leadership Summit: An Exclusive Forum for Industry Decision-Makers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The WasteExpo team today announced the launch of the Waste Leadership Summit, an exclusive, all-inclusive forum where waste and recycling decision-makers will analyze emerging market trends, establish strategic partnerships, and collaboratively shape policy frameworks that will define the sector's future.

Held in collaboration with the National Waste & Recycling Association, the Waste Leadership Summit takes place June 8-10, 2026, at the Washington Hilton, Washington, DC.

As a complementary event to WasteExpo's expansive product showcase and the biennial Global Waste Management Symposium's technical focus, the Waste Leadership Summit creates a premium environment where connections spark innovation, conversations drive change, and industry leadership is cultivated.

"The Waste Leadership Summit fills a critical gap in our industry's event landscape," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Waste Group at Informa. "We have created an intimate, high-caliber networking experience tailored for the decision-makers shaping the future of waste and recycling."

A Premium Experience for Industry Leaders

At the Waste Leadership Summit, executives will engage in exclusive, face-to-face connections with industry peers and solution providers within an elegant hotel venue. The comprehensive single-fee structure covers:

Intimate networking and product sourcing opportunities

Unparalleled access to regulatory decision-makers and strategic business partners

Education sessions that tackle the industry's most urgent operational hurdles and long-term strategic imperatives Exclusive participation in the renowned Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, EREF Charitable Auction, and NWRA Awards Gala

The program is designed to address the most urgent issues facing industry executives, including:

Leadership strategies for navigating challenge, change, and growth

Expert insights on Battery and Packaging EPR, Emissions, PFAS, and other regulatory developments

Workforce practices for connecting with Gen Z and Millennials

Real-world perspectives on electrifying heavy-duty fleets

Practical applications of AI tools increasing efficiency and reducing costs

…and much more.

The Waste Leadership Summit is specifically designed for waste and recycling service company executives, municipal solid waste authority executives and decision-makers, private sector waste industry leaders, investors and financial stakeholders in the waste management sector and regional operators seeking connections and insights.

"The waste and recycling market is facing numerous challenges across local, state, and federal jurisdictions," said Michael E. Hoffman, president & CEO of the National Waste & Recycling Association. "The Waste Leadership Summit is the ideal forum to gain insight on the state of our industry, honor the best our industry has to offer, and coalesce our voice to help ensure regulation and policy initiatives are practical and economically viable."

The two-day Summit will feature tabletop exhibit displays, education sessions, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, the NWRA Awards Gala, and the EREF Charitable and Silent Auction.

