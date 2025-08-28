Canada is investing CAD 33 million ($23. 8 million) in a 32 MW solar project to be built by George Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan. The Canadian government is putting more than CAD 33 million toward a 32 MW Indigenous-owned solar project in the south-central province of Saskatchewan. The Wicehtowak Solar project, to be located by the province's capital, Regina, will be built by George Gordon First Nation via Wicehtowak Solar Ltd. Canada's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said the project serves as a pilot enabling the sale of electricity from private developers to customers in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...