Franklin Templeton's 19th Impact Days Highlight Local Contributions From Employees

Franklin Templeton values the power of giving back. Every June, employees unite for Impact Days - global volunteering events that create meaningful change in the communities where they live and work.

This year, more than 1,100 employees around the world showed their generous spirit during Franklin Templeton's 19th annual Impact Days, completing 117 volunteering projects. From distributing school bags to children, preparing and serving meals, to supporting organizations like Habitat for Humanity, volunteers made a visible impact while reaffirming their commitment to service.

In June, employees recorded nearly 5,600 volunteer hours and supported 99 charitable organizations across 61 locations worldwide.

Read the article featuring global events.

Locally, employees gave back to the community through events including serving food, engaging with students, renovating green areas and donating essential goods to those in need.

Read about the inspiring efforts of Franklin Templeton volunteers below.?

North America events

New York

Employees from the NYC office kicked off Impact Days with the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge, assembling a team of around 120 participants to represent Franklin Templeton and all its specialist investment managers (SIMs).

As part of Impact Days, the NYC office supported Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit empowering woman in need in New York City to join the workforce, by donating professional clothing, shoes and accessories to help them make a strong first impression.

Boston

The Franklin Templeton Boston office took part in the JP Morgan Challenge as a group of 58 participants, supporting the Ron Burton Training Village, which aims to empower youth through education, leadership, physical wellness, social advancement and spiritual growth.

For the second consecutive year, on June 25 Boston office partnered with Rise Against Hunger (RAH) to help combat global food insecurity. In just two hours, 34 volunteers packed 6,264 meals, or 29 boxes-one box will feed a child for an entire school year.

On July 9, Boston employees volunteered at Lazarus House Food Pantry, distributing supplemental groceries to almost 1,800 individuals.

Pasadena

Employees in the Pasadena office participated in Impact Days by organizing a campus beautification initiative at Thurgood Marshall Secondary School. As part of the school's Centennial Mural Project, Western Asset/Franklin Templeton employees helped paint science-themed murals under the direction of arts teacher Luis Rendon, contributing to a vibrant celebration of academic excellence and community engagement.

To support families affected by the Eaton Fire, Western Asset/Franklin Templeton employees donated supplies and assembled 200 toiletry kits for the Pasadena Educational Foundation. These kits were distributed to displaced Pasadena public school families, offering essential hygiene items and a meaningful gesture of care during their recovery.

Toronto

The Toronto team made sandwiches and sorted clothing for the Common Table, a community-run initiative that helps distribute food and services to people in need.

Toronto employees partnered with Tree Canada to plant and mulch native trees and shrubs with the goal of boosting biodiversity, improving air and water quality and enhancing parkland for people and wildlife.

Continuing their green efforts, Toronto employees participated in the North Etobicoke Child Care Garden Project, helping to create and plant a small teaching garden at a YMCA Child Care Centre.

Calgary

Employees from the Calgary office volunteered at the Women in Need Society (WINS) warehouse, sorting and inspecting clothing for WINS thrift stores across the city. Proceeds from these stores help connect women and their families with essential resources to thrive.

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova employees supported Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, working alongside the homeowners on a building day to support affordable housing.

St. Petersburg

Employees at the St. Petersburg office volunteered at the Kind Mouse, an organization dedicated to feeding local children who suffer from chronic hunger and food insecurities.

San Mateo

Employees from the San Mateo office and their families partnered with Resource Area for Teaching (RAFT) to support STEAM education. Together, volunteers assembled 200 mini catapult kits, each serving 10 students, to help bridge the education gap through hands-on learning.

Volunteers at the San Mateo office again partnered with Rise Against Hunger, making 10,125 meals for communities facing high rates of food insecurity. This marked Franklin Templeton's 13th Rise Against Hunger event, bringing the total to over 130,000 meals packaged.

Mexico City

In Mexico, employees came together during Impact Days through a team-building event, where colleagues and family members participated in various activities and sessions, including one focused on vulnerability.

EMEA events

Dublin

As part of a fundraising effort for Debra Ireland, employees in the Dublin office bravely abseiled 150 feet (46 meters) from the roof of Croke Park. Debra Ireland supports individuals and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and painful skin condition. The team placed third on the leaderboard and raised over €3,000 to help fund vital services like specialist nursing care and family support.

Poznan

Fifteen volunteers came together to support the City Intervention Center (Miejskie Centrum Interwencji Kryzysowej w Poznaniu) with garden maintenance and room renovation tasks. Despite the challenging weather conditions and remote location, volunteers enthusiastically showed their passion for community service.

The Poznan office organized a film screening of the Oscar-winning film Flow for migrants, refugees and supporters living in Poznan and the region for an evening of cultural connection and community. Organized with Migrant Info Point, the event featured bilingual icebreakers and a post-film discussion that fostered meaningful dialogue and mutual understanding.

Employees in Poznan organized a local cleanup, taking a morning walk near the office to collect litter and beautify the neighborhood, reflecting their commitment to community care and environmental responsibility in the workplace.

Poznan employees collected food and monetary donations to support animals in need at a local animal shelter, personally delivering the contributions during a visit. While there, they helped clean the cat area and spent time comforting and caring for the animals.

Through May and June, Poznan employees participated in a run and bike challenge in support of the Wózkowicze Foundation. Participants tracked their progress via Strava while competing for milestones and awards. The initiative combined wellness with purpose, encouraging employees to stay active while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Poznan employees joined Zupa na Glównym, a local group that serves warm meals every Saturday to people experiencing homelessness. Poznan volunteers helped prepare and distribute the meals.

South Africa

Employees from the South Africa office volunteered at the Meals on Wheels organization, preparing meals for over 200 homeless individuals at a local shelter in Cape Town. The event coincided with Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, amplifying its spirit of service and community impact.

Edinburgh

Employees from the Edinburgh office partnered with the Borders Forest Trust to support native woodland restoration in Southern Scotland. The team removed approximately 1,500 protective casings from trees planted over a decade ago, helping them grow more naturally.

APAC events

Singapore

Franklin Templeton Singapore hosted a "build-a-bear" session in collaboration with Threads of Courage (TOC), a community initiative that equips individuals facing employment challenges with sewing skills and income opportunities.

In collaboration with the Singapore Waterways Watch Society, the Singapore team headed out on kayaks at the Marina Reservoir, collecting 51 pounds (23 kg) of plastic waste.

A group of employees headed to the Food Bank Singapore to help sort the donated canned items used in their CAN food drive sculpture, which was part of global Impact Days event.

Kuala Lumpur

In partnership with the Intellectually Disabled Association Malaysia (IDA) in Puchong, employees volunteered their time to brighten the center's walls with hand-painted designs-bringing color, creativity and community spirit to the space.

Tokyo

Employees from the Franklin Templeton Japan office volunteered at a local community gathering place in Tokyo, which offers affordable meals and a welcoming environment for working parents and their children.

Volunteers supported reception, meal prep, souvenir packing and venue setup and cleanup, demonstrating strong teamwork and making a meaningful impact on their first visit.

Tokyo volunteers also participated in a "plogging" event-collecting litter while jogging through Marunouchi, where the office is located. Plogging, a blend of the Swedish "plocka upp" (pick up) and "jogging," promotes well-being, self-affirmation and community connection through sustainable action. In just 60 minutes, they gathered approximately 24 pounds (11 kg) of litter-up from 10 kg in 2023.

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad team united for a meaningful day of school renovation at Government MPUPS in Kothwalguda, transforming classrooms with murals on internet safety, human anatomy, maps and alphabets. Beyond the creative work, the event fostered cross-team connections and community spirit, making a memorable contribution to Impact Days.

Volunteers from Hyderabad visited the Ideal School for Disabled, engaging around 100 students with visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities through games and creative activities. Employees learned basic sign language to connect with children and distributed notebooks to each student, fostering joy and meaningful interaction.

Mumbai

In celebration of Global Involved Day on June 24, Mumbai employees teamed up with the Vatsalya Foundation, an agency working for children in need of care and protection in Mumbai city. Volunteers engaged with children in crafting birdseed ornaments, vibrant string art and launching whirlybirds, fostering community spirit and creativity.

Employees in the Mumbai office also partnered with Aabha Parivartanvaadi Sanstha for a seedball preparation event, where Involved volunteers handcrafted over 640 seedballs using more than 77 pounds (35 kg) of soil. The initiative combined teamwork, environmental stewardship and community spirit to support a greener Maharashtra and a healthier planet.

Thank you to everyone who contributed their time, energy and passion to making a difference in our communities around the world.

Boston employees at the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge.

