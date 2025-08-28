Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
Global Electronics Council: GEC CEO Bob Mitchell To Join Cleantech Leadership Panel at Climate Week NYC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Global Electronics Council

Originally published on GEC's News Feed

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is proud to participate in Climate Week NYC 2025, the world's largest annual climate event, hosted by Climate Group in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York. Taking place September 21-28, Climate Week brings together leaders from business, government, and civil society to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

As part of The Hub Live, Climate Group's flagship leadership forum, CEO Bob Mitchell will join business, finance, and policy leaders for the session "From prototype to powerhouse - scaling cleantech beyond the lab" on Monday, September 22, 3:40-4:30 pm. This panel is part of the Nature, Food Systems and Health stream, which explores how interconnected systems shape both climate outcomes and human well-being.

With U.S. cleantech investment expected to exceed $100 billion in 2025, the session will examine how to accelerate commercialization while ensuring sustainable, equitable growth. Bob will contribute GEC's global perspective as a convener, standard-setter, and solutions provider for sustainable technology. His insights will focus on the following imperatives:

  • Cleantech must be clean from beginning to end of the supply chain. As we scale EVs, batteries, solar installations, and data infrastructure, we must confront the hidden risks: toxic materials, exploitative labor, and unsustainable extraction. Without strong standards and oversight, we risk solving one crisis while fueling another.

  • The market needs clear signals - and standards can deliver them. Investors and buyers need credible, science-based frameworks to identify truly sustainable technologies. GEC's globally recognized standards are helping innovators prove their impact, de-risk investments, and break through to mass adoption.

  • Commercialization must come with accountability. Speed is critical, but not at the expense of people or the planet. GEC helps companies embed responsible practices from prototype to production - turning ESG from a box-tick into a growth enabler.

  • Scaling cleantech means scaling trust. GEC works across the ecosystem - from manufacturers to policymakers - to ensure cleantech earns and sustains public trust, through transparency, ethics, and performance.

Through this lens, Bob will highlight how credible standards, cross-sector collaboration, and systemic accountability are essential to scaling cleantech beyond the lab.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Electronics Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/gec-ceo-bob-mitchell-to-join-cleantech-leadership-panel-at-climate-week-nyc-1066599

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
