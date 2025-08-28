Edwards, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - All Points North (APN) today announced that its client improvement outcomes have ranked in the top five percent of behavioral health providers nationwide for the fifth straight year, based on independent measurements from the ACORN Collaboration. The recognition reflects consistent, measurable gains in client well-being since the APN joined ACORN in late 2020. Full details, including methodology and year-over-year benchmarks, are available at APN Top 5% National Ranking for Behavioral Health Outcomes.

"Outcomes should be more than a slogan. They should be visible in the data and felt in people's lives," said Noah Nordheimer, Chief Executive Officer of APN. "We're proud to see sustained improvement year after year, and we're even prouder of the work our clients do to get there. That's the story that matters." All Points North

ACORN, a nationally respected outcomes measurement platform, tracks client-reported progress and clinician effectiveness across thousands of providers. Since November 2020, APN's severity-adjusted effect sizes have remained well into the "highly effective" range annually, with more than 80 percent of clients showing meaningful progress each year and a small minority reporting regression. These results place APN among the highest-performing providers in ACORN's national benchmarks.

APN maintains this standing through measurement-based care: clients complete standardized outcome measures at intake and at regular intervals; clinicians review real-time dashboards to adjust plans; and program leaders run monthly case-mix reviews with quarterly checks against ACORN norms. The goal is simple and verifiable: data that guides treatment and treatment that improves lives, consistent with APNs' commitment to personalized care.

"Consistency is the hard part. One year is encouraging. Five years running is a different signal altogether," added Nordheimer. "It suggests the model and the culture are doing what they're meant to do: deliver reliable, person-centered care that moves the needle."

The milestone extends APN's track record of independently verified performance. Earlier ACORN-based assessments also placed APN's client improvement in the top tier nationally for both in-person and telehealth care.

About ACORN

The ACORN Collaboration provides feedback-informed treatment tools and benchmarking that help providers monitor client improvement over time, compare effect sizes across programs, and strengthen clinical decision-making. APN employs ACORN's client self-assessments and clinician feedback loops to track progress and sharpen care pathways.

About All Points North

All Points North (APN) is a healthcare company based in Edwards, CO, offering integrated mental health, trauma therapy, addiction treatment, integrative psychiatry, neurotechnology, and physical fitness services. Founded by CEO Noah Nordheimer, APN has treatment centers in Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Boulder, and Edwards, Colorado, and serves clients throughout the US with residential, outpatient, and virtual programs. The company's whole-person approach combines evidence-based treatments with technology and holistic therapies to deliver personalized care for mind, body, and soul. Learn more about APN's commitment to personalized care and outcomes methodology.

