Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

Total sales increased 10% on top of 13% last year

Comparable store sales increased 5% on top of 5% last year

Net income was $94 million, and diluted EPS was $1.47

Excluding certain expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases: Adjusted EBIT margin increased 120 basis points Adjusted EPS increased 39% to $1.72

Increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.19 to $9.59; guidance excludes anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases



BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025.

Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated, "We are pleased with our exceptional performance in the second quarter. Comparable store sales increased 5%, which was on top of 5% comparable store sales growth in the second quarter of last year. We also saw very strong margin and earnings performance. Adjusted EBIT Margin increased 120 basis points, while Adjusted EPS grew 39% versus the second quarter of last year. This was a high-quality earnings beat driven by ahead of plan sales, higher merchandise margin, lower freight expense and leverage on SG&A expenses."

Mr. O'Sullivan continued, "Given the strength of the second quarter, we are raising our full year earnings guidance. As for sales, consistent with our off-price playbook, we are maintaining our previously issued guidance for 0% to 2% comp growth in the third and fourth quarters. The third quarter is off to a solid start, and as is our practice, we will manage our business conservatively and be ready to chase."

Mr. O'Sullivan went on, "We see a clear link between our very strong second quarter sales and earnings results and the key Burlington 2.0 strategies. We are excited because these initiatives are in the early stages of their potential impact, which we believe will grow over time and will drive our longer-term performance."

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Operating Results

Total sales increased 10% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 to $2,701 million, while comparable store sales increased 5% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

increased 10% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 to $2,701 million, while comparable store sales increased 5% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.7% vs. 42.8% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 90 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded 60 basis points, driven by lower shortage and reduced markdowns, while freight expense improved 30 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.7% vs. 42.8% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 90 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded 60 basis points, driven by lower shortage and reduced markdowns, while freight expense improved 30 basis points as a percentage of net sales. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $209 million vs. $191 million in the second quarter of 2024. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $209 million vs. $191 million in the second quarter of 2024. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A was 35.2% as a percentage of net sales vs 35.1% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, increasing by 10 basis points. Adjusted SG&A, excluding $11 million and $3 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was 26.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 27.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

was 35.2% as a percentage of net sales vs 35.1% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, increasing by 10 basis points. excluding $11 million and $3 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was 26.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 27.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. The effective tax rate was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Net income was $94 million, or $1.47 per share vs. $74 million, or $1.15 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted Net Income was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, vs. $80 million, or $1.24 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $8 million and $2 million of expenses, respectively, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.

was $94 million, or $1.47 per share vs. $74 million, or $1.15 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, vs. $80 million, or $1.24 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $8 million and $2 million of expenses, respectively, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 63.9 million during the quarter compared with 64.3 million during the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

amounted to 63.9 million during the quarter compared with 64.3 million during the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million vs. $205 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $11 million and $3 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 120 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $162 million vs. $118 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $11 million and $3 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 120 basis points as a percentage of sales.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2025 Results

Total sales increased 8% compared to the first six months of Fiscal 2024. Net income increased 28% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2024 to $195 million, or $3.05 per share vs. $2.37 per share in the prior period. Adjusted EBIT, excluding $17 million and $9 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $314 million vs. $254 million in the first six months of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income, excluding $12 million and $7 million, respectively, of expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $217 million, or $3.39 per share, vs. $171 million, or $2.66 per share for the first six months of Fiscal 2024.



Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,415 million vs. $1,223 million at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, a 16% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 8% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory was 50% of total inventory at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 compared to 41% at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season.



Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 with $1,694 million in liquidity, comprised of $748 million in unrestricted cash and $946 million in availability on its ABL facility.

The Company ended the second quarter with $2,039 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,727 million on its Term Loan facility, $297 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.

Common Stock Repurchases

During the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 102,474 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $26 million. As of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company had $632 million remaining on its share repurchase program authorizations.



Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025 (the 52-weeks ending January 31, 2026), the Company now expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 7% to 8% on top of the 11% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;

To open approximately 100 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 20 to 40 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025; excludes $33 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $16 million in Fiscal 2024;

Net interest expense to be approximately $50 million;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $9.19 to $9.59, as compared to $8.35 of Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $25 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $12 million in Fiscal 2024. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 64 million shares.

For the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 (the 13-weeks ending November 1, 2025), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2% versus the third quarter of Fiscal 2024;

Adjusted EBIT margin to range from down 20 basis points to flat versus the third quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $10 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 and none in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024;

An effective tax rate of approximately 25%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60, as compared to $1.55 in Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $7 million of anticipated expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 and none in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 1,138 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, high-quality branded merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including fashion-focused women's apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,701,026 $ 2,461,193 $ 5,201,101 $ 4,818,510 Other revenue 4,045 4,324 7,991 8,560 Total revenue 2,705,071 2,465,517 5,209,092 4,827,070 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,519,629 1,408,120 2,924,720 2,738,846 Selling, general and administrative expenses 949,931 863,981 1,817,989 1,689,207 Costs related to debt amendments - - 112 - Depreciation and amortization 94,810 86,659 186,593 168,624 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,580 - 2,095 8,210 Other income - net (5,630 ) (9,492 ) (15,850 ) (20,354 ) Interest expense 17,427 16,582 33,237 33,231 Total costs and expenses 2,577,747 2,365,850 4,948,896 4,617,764 Income before income tax expense 127,324 99,667 260,196 209,306 Income tax expense 33,139 25,907 65,178 57,032 Net income $ 94,185 $ 73,760 $ 195,018 $ 152,274 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.15 $ 3.05 $ 2.37 Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,893 64,328 63,966 64,284

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) August 2, February 1, August 3, 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 747,619 $ 994,698 $ 659,910 Accounts receivable-net 111,236 88,079 99,659 Merchandise inventories 1,414,814 1,250,775 1,222,714 Assets held for disposal 417 32,193 27,963 Prepaid and other current assets 299,960 263,058 247,678 Total current assets 2,574,046 2,628,803 2,257,924 Property and equipment-net 2,836,035 2,369,720 2,063,818 Operating lease assets 3,542,956 3,386,852 3,144,169 Goodwill and intangible assets-net 285,064 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 2,248 2,248 2,190 Other assets 68,914 97,726 68,271 Total assets $ 9,309,263 $ 8,770,413 $ 7,821,436 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,024,320 $ 1,038,148 $ 1,017,449 Current operating lease liabilities 392,865 406,891 388,849 Other current liabilities 656,713 656,581 604,465 Current maturities of long term debt 19,896 170,891 167,892 Total current liabilities 2,093,794 2,272,511 2,178,655 Long term debt 2,019,409 1,539,918 1,234,521 Long term operating lease liabilities 3,406,543 3,253,825 3,020,557 Other liabilities 77,097 74,402 74,092 Deferred tax liabilities 265,603 259,261 243,274 Stockholders' equity 1,446,817 1,370,496 1,070,337 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,309,263 $ 8,770,413 $ 7,821,436

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 195,018 $ 152,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 186,593 168,624 Deferred income taxes 15,671 18,831 Non-cash stock compensation expense 54,264 43,885 Non-cash lease expense (2,534 ) (3,084 ) Cash received from landlord allowances 13,570 4,491 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,343 ) (26,304 ) Merchandise inventories (164,039 ) (134,872 ) Accounts payable (17,276 ) 76,011 Other current assets and liabilities (103,754 ) (93,564 ) Long term assets and liabilities (1,981 ) 323 Other operating activities (1,657 ) 3,191 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,532 209,806 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (589,241 ) (360,438 ) Lease acquisition costs (19,942 ) (575 ) Net proceeds (removal costs) from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 27,769 (1,259 ) Net cash used in investing activities (581,414 ) (362,272 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt-ABL Line of Credit 150,000 - Principal payments on long term debt-ABL Line of Credit (150,000 ) - Proceeds from long term debt-Term Loan Facility 495,000 - Principal payments on long term debt-Term Loan Facility (7,506 ) (4,807 ) Principal payment on long term debt-2025 Convertible Notes (156,158 ) - Purchase of treasury shares (154,883 ) (137,739 ) Other financing activities 7,350 29,563 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 183,803 (112,983 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (247,079 ) (265,449 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 994,698 925,359 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 747,619 $ 659,910

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company's Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt amendments; (iii) impairment charges; (iv) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (v) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) net favorable lease costs (vii) impairment charges; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (g) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income), Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin), Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company's ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company's operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company's calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 94,185 $ 73,760 $ 195,018 $ 152,274 Net favorable lease costs (a) 1,932 3,138 4,070 6,108 Costs related to debt amendments (b) - - 112 - Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,580 - 2,095 8,210 Litigation matters (c) 6,750 1,925 6,334 1,925 Tax effect (e) (2,690 ) (1,336 ) (3,290 ) (4,217 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 101,757 $ 77,487 $ 204,339 $ 164,300 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 63,893 64,328 63,966 64,284 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.59 $ 1.20 $ 3.19 $ 2.56

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 94,185 $ 73,760 $ 195,018 $ 152,274 Interest expense 17,427 16,582 33,237 33,231 Interest income (4,124 ) (6,128 ) (8,835 ) (14,200 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 1,932 3,138 4,070 6,108 Costs related to debt amendments (b) - - 112 - Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,580 - 2,095 8,210 Litigation matters (c) 6,750 1,925 6,334 1,925 Income tax expense 33,139 25,907 65,178 57,032 Adjusted EBIT 150,889 115,184 297,209 244,580 Depreciation and amortization 94,810 86,659 186,593 168,624 Adjusted EBITDA $ 245,699 $ 201,843 $ 483,802 $ 413,204

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: SG&A $ 949,931 $ 863,981 $ 1,817,989 $ 1,689,207 Net favorable lease costs (a) (1,932 ) (3,138 ) (4,070 ) (6,108 ) Product sourcing costs (208,982 ) (191,069 ) (405,798 ) (374,215 ) Litigation matters (c) (6,750 ) (1,925 ) (6,334 ) (1,925 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 732,267 $ 667,849 $ 1,401,787 $ 1,306,959

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company's effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 26.0 % 26.0 % 25.0 % 27.2 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (g) - - 0.1 - Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26.0 % 26.0 % 25.1 % 27.2 %

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 2, 2024 February 1, 2025 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 90,597 $ 503,639 Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,851 11,189 Loss on extinguishment of debt (d) 1,412 1,412 Costs related to debt amendments (b) 4,553 4,553 Impairment charges 3,044 12,921 Litigation matters (c) 600 2,525 Tax effect (e) (3,162 ) (8,298 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 99,895 $ 527,941 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,619 64,595 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.55 $ 8.17