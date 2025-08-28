Abercrombie & Fitch Named Official Fashion Partner of the Dallas Cowboys

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced a multi-year partnership naming the brand as an Official Fashion Partner of the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This partnership is the first of its kind between Abercrombie and a National Football League team. This industry-first move comes on the heels of the NFL naming Abercrombie an Official Fashion Partner, a first for the league.

This new partnership builds on the success of Abercrombie's NFL product collection featuring the Dallas Cowboys, currently available for men, women, children and pets. As an Official Fashion Partner, Abercrombie will offer its licensed Cowboys collection for sale at select Cowboys pro-shops and have a prominent presence at both AT&T Stadium & The Star. Additionally, the retail brand will have a presence at team events including home games, the Cowboys Club and Dallas Cowboys Women's Association events.

"Our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys allows us to connect fashion and football in a way that extends well beyond game day," said Carey Collins Krug, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Chief Marketing Officer. "We are bringing our approach to style into the Cowboys' world, from the players to the larger fan community. This isn't just about team merch, it is about creating fashion that reflects the full lifestyle of today's fan."

Abercrombie has also teamed up with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson to be early participants in the brand's "Style Concierge" program, which provides select NFL players with access to Abercrombie stylists for off-the-field looks. Lamb's own player-designed apparel will debut later this season in select Abercrombie stores and on abercrombie.com, bringing athlete-led fashion directly to fans.

"The NFL and fashion are more aligned than ever, which makes this partnership with Abercrombie an impactful step forward," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones. "Together, we're taking the intersection of the Cowboys brand, lifestyle and apparel even further, embedding our unique energy and spirit with Abercrombie's signature style in a crave-worthy way that delivers what our fans want."

Abercrombie's NFL collection featuring the Dallas Cowboys is available at Abercrombie.com and in select stores.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 200 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and abercrombie.com globally.

