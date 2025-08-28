Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
WKN: A3EW2L | ISIN: KYG507161027
NASDAQ
28.08.25 | 17:25
0,650 US-Dollar
+6,33 % +0,039
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 15:30 Uhr
Nvni Group Limited: Nuvini Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini" or the "Company"), a leading technology conglomerate in the Latin American SaaS sector, today announced that it has received formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), which requires companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain a minimum Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") of $35 million.

The Company achieved compliance by maintaining an MVLS of $35 million or more for ten consecutive trading days, as calculated by multiplying the total shares outstanding by the closing bid price. Nasdaq has confirmed that the matter is now closed and that the Company's securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NVNI".

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter and appreciate the continued support of our shareholders," said Pierre Schurmann, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvini. "We remain focused on our long-term strategy of acquiring and scaling profitable SaaS companies across Latin America, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company's long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to complete the potential acquisitions on the anticipated timeline or at all; general market conditions that could affect the consummation of the potential acquisition; if definitive documents with respect to a potential acquisition are executed, whether the parties will achieve any of the anticipated benefits of any such transactions; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Ouarterly and Annual Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Sofia Toledo
ir@nuvini.co

MZ North America
NVNI@mzgroup.us


