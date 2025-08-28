Anzeige
WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001 | Ticker-Symbol: HO7
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 17:51
21,550 Euro
-13,63 % -3,400
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,51021,57017:53
21,51021,56017:53
28.08.2025
Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Company Delivered Strong Top-Line Results; Leadership Aligned on a Clear Mission of Profitable Growth

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended July 27, 2025. All comparisons are to the comparable period of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTER

  • Net sales of $3.03 billion; organic net sales1 up 6%
  • Operating income of $240 million; adjusted operating income1 of $254 million
  • Operating margin of 7.9%; adjusted operating margin1 of 8.4%
  • Earnings before income taxes of $237 million; adjusted earnings before income taxes1 of $251 million
  • Effective tax rate of 22.3%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.33; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.35
  • Cash flow from operations of $157 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY AND FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK

"I am honored to rejoin this great company and partner with John Ghingo and the entire leadership team to focus on restoring profitable growth," said Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer. "As I have started to meet with team members across the organization, I am confident in the capabilities of our team and the opportunities for our company.

"The third quarter demonstrated the relevance of our portfolio, evidenced by our strong organic volume and net sales performance across each of our segments," said Ettinger. "Our earnings results, however, were disappointing, and we fell short of our expectations. The steep rise in commodity input costs affecting our industry was the largest contributor to our shortfall. This inflation was partially mitigated by our Transform and Modernize (T&M) initiative.

"Regarding the fourth quarter, we expect continued net sales growth supported by our leading positions in the marketplace. To address commodity inflation, we are taking targeted pricing actions. We expect profit recovery to lag into next year, with the near-term pressures we experienced in the third quarter persisting through the fourth quarter.

"We are confident in our portfolio's ability to continue delivering impressive top-line results, despite today's dynamic consumer environment, and we are committed to translating that performance into improved earnings," said Ettinger. "Our entire team is aligned on a clear mission: build on our top-line momentum, urgently return bottom-line growth, and deliver long-term, sustainable value."


Fourth Quarter
Outlook

Net Sales

$3.15 - $3.25 billion

Organic Net Sales1 Growth Rate

1% - 4%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.36 - $0.38

Adj. Diluted Earnings per Share1

$0.38 - $0.40

PROGRESS EXECUTING STRATEGIC PRIORITIES - Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

"I am proud of the top-line momentum we built in the third quarter," said John Ghingo, president. "The gap between this performance and our profitability is not the outcome we were aiming for and certainly overshadows several bright spots across the business. Still, we advanced our key priorities during the quarter, which positions us well for the sustained health of our company."

Drive focus and growth in our Retail business

  • Jennie-O® lean ground turkey delivered another impressive quarter of results, fueled by sustained consumer demand and expanded distribution. The brand advanced its category leadership, capturing incremental dollar share.2
  • The team leveraged the iconic equity of the SPAM® brand through partnerships with customers on significant summer programs, the kickoff of a high-impact limited-time-only design, and the launch of new SPAM® singles flavors: bacon, and hot and spicy.

Expand leadership in Foodservice

  • In a highly competitive pizza toppings landscape, Hormel® premium pepperoni grew volume by over 20% in the quarter.3
  • As customers seek solutions, they consistently turned to Hormel Foods and our high-performing direct selling team - recognized for the 24th consecutive year by Selling Power as one of the best companies to sell for,4 a testament to the value we consistently deliver.

Aggressively develop our global presence

  • Our in-country China team serves as a key engine of innovation for the segment, with recent innovation continuing to perform well. Meat-snacking innovation delivered strong performance, and the team strategically launched Skippy® cones into a new channel, further accelerating distribution growth globally.

Execute our enterprise entertaining & snacking vision

  • The Planters® brand made notable progress this quarter, with a focus on closing distribution gaps, strengthening brand equity and investing in innovation - highlighted by the launch of the limited-time bar nuts variety to reengage consumers and drive excitement for summer snacking. These actions enabled the brand to reach year-over-year dollar sales growth at the end of the quarter,5 while growing household penetration.6
  • The launch of the Wholly® guacamole chili lime variety brought a bold, customizable twist to refrigerated dips, elevating summer snacking and entertaining with the craveable flavor fusion of chili lime seasoning and America's No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole.2

Continue to transform & modernize our Company

  • As anticipated, the T&M initiative delivered another impactful quarter, with approximately 90 projects contributing measurable value and earnings to the enterprise.
  • Through the T&M initiative, the team continued the work of optimizing our manufacturing network. This included the strategic decision to partially close one facility and reallocate production volume to other locations within our broader network, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and long-term scalability.
  • Hormel® pepperoni underwent a brand renovation, with modernized packaging, the debut of the "Boldly Irresistible" campaign, and the launch of new flavors to drive consumer engagement and accelerate growth. As the No.1 retail pepperoni brand,2 this strategic refresh positions the brand for continued category leadership and long-term relevance.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS - THIRD QUARTER

Retail

  • Volume up 5%
  • Net sales up 5%
  • Segment profit down 4%

Net sales growth was wide ranging in the Retail segment in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Meaningful volume and net sales contributions came from the turkey portfolio, Planters® snack nuts and the SPAM® family of products. Other brands which grew volume and net sales in the quarter include Wholly® guacamole, Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Hormel® chili, and Gatherings® party trays. Retail segment profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as robust top-line growth was more than offset by input cost pressures and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Foodservice

  • Volume down 4%; organic volume1 up 2%
  • Net sales up 3%; organic net sales1 up 7%
  • Segment profit down 1%

Organic volume1 and organic net sales1 growth were broad-based in the Foodservice segment in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with significant contributions from the customized solutions business, Planters® snack nuts and the Jennie-O® turkey portfolio. Other branded products, such as Hormel® pepperoni, Hormel® Fire Braised meats and Café H® globally inspired proteins, delivered strong volume and net sales growth. Segment profit decreased for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as meaningful net sales growth was more than offset by the rise in commodity input costs and margin pressures, primarily in non-core businesses. The Foodservice segment continued to benefit from an extensive range of solutions-based products, its direct-selling organization and a diverse channel presence during the third quarter.

International

  • Volume up 8%
  • Net sales up 6%
  • Segment profit down 13%

Strong volume and net sales performance in the International segment was driven by growth across the China market and robust exports of SPAM® luncheon meat in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. International segment profit decreased in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as meaningful net sales growth was more than offset by competitive pressures in Brazil and lower pork offal margins.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS - THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025

  • Advertising investments were $41 million, compared to $40 million last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects advertising investments to decline compared to the prior year.
  • The effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 21.7% last year, primarily due to decreased benefits from the purchase of federal transferable energy credits compared to the prior year. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2025 is expected to be approximately 22.0%.
  • Capital expenditures were $72 million, compared to $65 million last year. The largest projects in the quarter were related to capacity expansions for Hormel® Fire Braised products, Applegate® products, and investments in data and technology. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are estimated to be approximately $300 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense was $65 million, comparable to last year. The full-year expectation for fiscal 2025 is approximately $260 million.
  • The Company returned approximately $159 million to stockholders during the quarter through dividends.

PRESENTATION
A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CT on Aug 28, 2025. Access is available at hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 800-549-8228 (toll-free) or 646-564-2877 (international) and providing the conference ID 56462. An audio replay is available at hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CT, Aug 28, 2025, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food. - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; risks associated with acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, and divestitures; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including any future goodwill or intangible assets impairment charges; the risk of disruption of operations, including at owned facilities, co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; the risk that the Company may fail to realize anticipated cost savings or operating profit improvements associated with strategic initiatives, including the Transform and Modernize initiative; risk of loss of a significant contract or unfavorable changes in the Company's relationships with significant customers; risk of the Company's inability to protect information technology (IT) systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks, security breaches or other IT interruptions, against or involving the Company's IT systems or those of others with whom it does business; risk of the Company's failure to timely replace legacy technologies; deterioration of labor relations or labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including those related to food safety, such as costs resulting from food contamination, product recalls, the remediation of food safety events at its facilities, including the production disruption at the Suffolk, Virginia, facility, food-specific laws or regulations, or outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products, including due to private label products and lower-priced alternatives; risks related to the Company's ability to respond to changing consumer preferences, diets and eating patterns, and the success of innovation and marketing investments; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; risks associated with climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulations and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the fact that the Company operates globally, with product manufactured and sold in foreign markets and a variety of inputs sourced from around the world, these risks including geopolitical risk, exchange rate risk, legal, tax, and regulatory risk, and risks associated with trade policies, export and import controls, and tariffs. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1

Non-GAAP measure. Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the impact of the sale of Hormel Health Labs, LLC in the Foodservice segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted performance measures exclude nonrecurring impacts of the Company's Transform and Modernize initiative, loss on sale of business, and legal matters. See Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures to this press release for more information.

2

Circana Total US MULO+; Latest 13 Weeks Ended 7/13/2025.

3

Internal data.

4

Selling Power magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell for 2025 list.

5

Circana Total US MULO+; Latest 4 Weeks Ended 7/13/2025.

6

Circana Scan Panel, Total US - All Outlets, Latest 4 Weeks Ended 7/13/2025.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands, except per share amounts

Unaudited



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024


July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024

Net Sales


$ 3,032,876


$ 2,898,443


$ 8,920,499


$ 8,782,706

Cost of Products Sold


2,545,567


2,410,075


7,473,524


7,281,798

Gross Profit


487,309


488,369


1,446,975


1,500,908

Selling, General, and Administrative


258,713


259,653


773,158


766,707

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates


11,153


7,977


42,614


39,250

Operating Income


239,748


236,693


716,430


773,452

Interest and Investment Income


16,227


10,484


27,084


43,416

Interest Expense


19,461


21,459


58,438


61,464

Earnings Before Income Taxes


236,514


225,719


685,076


755,404

Provision for Income Taxes


52,818


48,984


151,107


170,733

Effective Tax Rate


22.3 %


21.7 %


22.1 %


22.6 %

Net Earnings


183,696


176,735


533,968


584,671

Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable
to Noncontrolling Interest


(46)


34


(366)


(170)

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
Foods Corporation


$ 183,742


$ 176,701


$ 534,334


$ 584,842










Net Earnings Per Share









Basic


$ 0.33


$ 0.32


$ 0.97


$ 1.07

Diluted


$ 0.33


$ 0.32


$ 0.97


$ 1.07










Weighted-average Shares Outstanding









Basic


550,408


548,685


550,048


547,858

Diluted


550,723


549,266


550,396


548,624










Dividends Declared Per Share


$ 0.2900


$ 0.2825


$ 0.8700


$ 0.8475

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands

Unaudited




July 27, 2025


October 27, 2024

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents


$ 599,189


$ 741,881

Short-term Marketable Securities


31,480


24,742

Accounts Receivable


764,338


817,908

Inventories


1,821,860


1,576,300

Taxes Receivable


50,559


50,380

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets


55,064


35,265

Total Current Assets


3,322,490


3,246,476






Goodwill


4,923,218


4,923,487

Intangible Assets


1,721,487


1,732,705

Pension Assets


192,123


205,964

Investments in Affiliates


698,632


719,481

Other Assets


426,068


411,889

Net Property, Plant, and Equipment


2,212,709


2,194,728

Total Assets


$ 13,496,726


$ 13,434,729











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

Accounts Payable & Accrued Expenses


$ 766,788


$ 801,984

Accrued Marketing Expenses


117,328


108,156

Employee-related Expenses


251,860


283,490

Interest and Dividends Payable


174,361


175,941

Taxes Payable


28,454


21,916

Current Maturities of Long-term Debt


6,740


7,813

Total Current Liabilities


1,345,531


1,399,299






Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities


2,850,165


2,850,944

Pension and Post-retirement Benefits


386,554


379,891

Deferred Income Taxes


595,066


589,366

Other Long-term Liabilities


226,316


211,219

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(275,006)


(263,331)

Other Shareholders' Investment


8,368,098


8,267,342

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment


$ 13,496,726


$ 13,434,729

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Unaudited




Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024


July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024

Operating Activities









Net Earnings


$ 183,696


$ 176,735


$ 533,968


$ 584,671

Depreciation and Amortization


64,692


63,658


194,527


191,354

Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital


(95,844)


(34,834)


(255,011)


43,777

Other


4,154


12,431


48,860


38,315

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
Operating Activities


156,698


217,990


522,345


858,117










Investing Activities









Net Sale (Purchase) of Securities


(1,434)


(607)


(6,170)


(6,106)

Proceeds from Sale of Business


-


-


13,139


-

Purchases of Property, Plant, and
Equipment


(72,194)


(65,481)


(219,444)


(172,656)

Proceeds from (Purchases of) Affiliates
and Other Investments


(584)


(6,231)


(3,283)


(6,681)

Other


7,890


8,136


10,767


8,544

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
Investing Activities


(66,323)


(64,183)


(204,991)


(176,899)










Financing Activities









Proceeds from Long-term Debt


-


-


-


497,765

Repayments of Long-term Debt and
Finance Leases


(2,005)


(952,277)


(6,250)


(956,797)

Dividends Paid on Common Stock


(159,467)


(154,943)


(473,692)


(459,978)

Other


(1,784)


6,325


24,057


39,187

Net Cash Provided by (Used in)
Financing Activities


(163,256)


(1,100,895)


(455,884)


(879,823)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on
Cash


2,381


(1,806)


(4,161)


(453)

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash
Equivalents


(70,499)


(948,893)


(142,692)


(199,057)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning
of Year


669,688


1,486,368


741,881


736,532

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of
Period


$ 599,189


$ 537,476


$ 599,189


$ 537,476

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

In thousands

Unaudited




Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



July 27,
2025


July 28,
2024


%
Change


July 27,
2025


July 28,
2024


%
Change

Volume (lbs.)













Retail


712,912


680,214


4.8


2,127,075


2,170,621


(2.0)

Foodservice


248,540


259,947


(4.4)


734,988


777,785


(5.5)

International


85,138


78,529


8.4


239,225


231,681


3.3

Total Volume (lbs.)


1,046,590


1,018,690


2.7


3,101,288


3,180,087


(2.5)














Net Sales













Retail


$ 1,858,434


$ 1,767,251


5.2


$ 5,532,401


$ 5,467,078


1.2

Foodservice


986,976


954,021


3.5


2,853,603


2,799,110


1.9

International


187,466


177,171


5.8


534,495


516,517


3.5

Total Net Sales


$ 3,032,876


$ 2,898,443


4.6


$ 8,920,499


$ 8,782,706


1.6














Segment Profit













Retail


$ 122,566


$ 127,932


(4.2)


$ 378,847


$ 409,836


(7.6)

Foodservice


140,711


142,487


(1.2)


420,170


441,952


(4.9)

International


18,941


21,792


(13.1)


58,193


65,026


(10.5)

Total Segment Profit


282,218


292,211


(3.4)


857,210


916,814


(6.5)

Net Unallocated Expense


45,658


66,526


(31.4)


171,769


161,239


6.5

Noncontrolling Interest


(46)


34


(234.1)


(366)


(170)


(114.7)

Earnings Before
Income Taxes


$ 236,514


$ 225,719


4.8


$ 685,076


$ 755,404


(9.3)

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release includes measures of financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company utilizes these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate operating performance on a consistent basis. These measures may also be used when making decisions regarding resource allocation and in determining incentive compensation. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors because they aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results and business trends relative to past performance and the Company's competitors. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Transform and Modernize (T&M) Initiative
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced a multi-year T&M initiative. In presenting non-GAAP measures, the Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) expenses for this initiative that are non-recurring, which are primarily project-based external consulting fees and expenses related to supply chain and portfolio optimization (e.g., asset write-offs, severance, or relocation-related costs). The Company believes that non-recurring costs associated with the T&M initiative are not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure; therefore, the Company is excluding these discrete costs. The Company does not adjust for (i.e., does not exclude) certain costs related to the T&M initiative that are expected to continue after the project ends, such as software license fees and internal employee expenses, because those costs are considered ongoing in nature as a component of normal operating costs. The Company also does not adjust for savings realized through the T&M initiative as these are considered ongoing in nature and reflective of expected future operating performance.

Loss on Sale of Business
In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company sold Mountain Prairie, LLC, a non-core sow operation, resulting in a loss on the sale. The Company believes the one-time detriment from the sale, including transaction costs, is not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure, is not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, and is not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. Thus, the Company has adjusted for (i.e. excluded) the loss.

Legal Matters
From time to time, the Company incurs expenses related to discrete legal matters that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, do not reflect expected future operating costs, and are not meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods. The Company adjusts for (i.e., excludes) these expenses.

Litigation Settlements
In fiscal 2025 and 2024, the Company entered into settlement agreements with certain plaintiffs in its pending antitrust litigation.

Organic Volume and Organic Net Sales
The non-GAAP measures of organic volume and organic net sales are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the impact of the sale of Hormel Health Labs, LLC in the Foodservice segment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. The tax impacts were calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the transactions occurred.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Unaudited


Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended

In thousands, except per share amounts

July 27,
2025


July 28,
2024


July 27,
2025


July 28,
2024

Cost of Products Sold (GAAP)

$ 2,545,567


$ 2,410,075


$ 7,473,524


$ 7,281,798

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)

(1,010)


(1,226)


(3,973)


(4,646)

Adjusted Cost of Products Sold (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,544,557


$ 2,408,848


$ 7,469,551


$ 7,277,152









SG&A (GAAP)

$ 258,713


$ 259,653


$ 773,158


$ 766,707

Transform and Modernize Initiative(2)

(13,485)


(12,280)


(41,228)


(31,016)

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


(11,324)


-

Litigation Settlements

-


(17,000)


(240)


(28,750)

Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP)

$ 245,228


$ 230,373


$ 720,366


$ 706,941









Operating Income (GAAP)

$ 239,748


$ 236,693


$ 716,430


$ 773,452

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

14,496


13,506


45,202


35,663

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


11,324


-

Litigation Settlements

-


17,000


240


28,750

Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 254,244


$ 267,200


$ 773,196


$ 837,864









Earnings Before Income Taxes (GAAP)

$ 236,514


$ 225,719


$ 685,076


$ 755,404

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

14,496


13,506


45,202


35,663

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


11,324


-

Litigation Settlements

-


17,000


240


28,750

Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes (Non-
GAAP)

$ 251,010


$ 256,225


$ 741,842


$ 819,816









Provision for Income Taxes (GAAP)

$ 52,818


$ 48,984


$ 151,107


$ 170,733

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

3,233


2,931


9,960


8,009

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


2,469


-

Litigation Settlements

-


3,689


52


6,333

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes (Non-GAAP)

$ 56,051


$ 55,603


$ 163,588


$ 185,074









Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods
Corporation (GAAP)

$ 183,742


$ 176,701


$ 534,334


$ 584,842

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

11,263


10,575


35,242


27,654

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


8,855


-

Litigation Settlements

-


13,311


188


22,417

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel
Foods Corporation (Non-GAAP)

$ 195,005


$ 200,588


$ 578,620


$ 634,913









Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP)

$ 0.33


$ 0.32


$ 0.97


$ 1.07

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

0.02


0.02


0.06


0.05

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


0.02


-

Litigation Settlements

-


0.02


-


0.04

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.35


$ 0.37


$ 1.05


$ 1.16


SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (GAAP)

8.5 %


9.0 %


8.7 %


8.7 %

Transform and Modernize Initiative(2)

(0.4)


(0.4)


(0.5)


(0.4)

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


(0.1)


-

Litigation Settlements

-


(0.6)


-


(0.3)

Adjusted SG&A as a Percent of Net Sales (Non-
GAAP)

8.1 %


7.9 %


8.1 %


8.0 %









Operating Margin (GAAP)

7.9 %


8.2 %


8.0 %


8.8 %

Transform and Modernize Initiative(1)(2)

0.5


0.5


0.5


0.4

Loss on Sale of Business

-


-


0.1


-

Litigation Settlements

-


0.6


-


0.3

Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

8.4 %


9.2 %


8.7 %


9.5 %



(1)

Comprised primarily of equipment relocation expenses, severance, and asset write-offs related to supply chain and portfolio optimization.

(2)

Comprised primarily of project-based external consulting fees.

ORGANIC VOLUME AND ORGANIC NET SALES (NON-GAAP)



Quarter Ended


July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024


In thousands


GAAP


GAAP

Divestiture

Non-GAAP
Organic

Non-GAAP

% Change

Volume (lbs.)








Retail


712,912


680,214

-

680,214

4.8

Foodservice


248,540


259,947

(16,507)

243,440

2.1

International


85,138


78,529

-

78,529

8.4

Total Volume (lbs.)


1,046,590


1,018,690

(16,507)

1,002,183

4.4









Net Sales








Retail


$ 1,858,434


$ 1,767,251

$ -

$ 1,767,251

5.2

Foodservice


986,976


954,021

(28,683)

925,338

6.7

International


187,466


177,171

-

177,171

5.8

Total Net Sales


$ 3,032,876


$ 2,898,443

$ (28,683)

$ 2,869,760

5.7



Nine Months Ended


July 27, 2025


July 28, 2024


In thousands


GAAP


GAAP

Divestiture

Non-GAAP
Organic

Non-GAAP

% Change

Volume (lbs.)








Retail


2,127,075


2,170,621

-

2,170,621

(2.0)

Foodservice


734,988


777,785

(49,023)

728,763

0.9

International


239,225


231,681

-

231,681

3.3

Total Volume (lbs.)


3,101,288


3,180,087

(49,023)

3,131,065

(1.0)









Net Sales








Retail


$ 5,532,401


$ 5,467,078

$ -

$ 5,467,078

1.2

Foodservice


2,853,603


2,799,110

(83,792)

2,715,318

5.1

International


534,495


516,517

-

516,517

3.5

Total Net Sales


$ 8,920,499


$ 8,782,706

$ (83,792)

$ 8,698,914

2.5

Forward-looking GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Our fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted operating income and diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that exclude, or have otherwise been adjusted for, items impacting comparability, including estimated charges associated with the T&M initiative and the loss on the sale of Mountain Prairie, LLC. The Company's strategic investments in the T&M initiative are expected to cease at the end of the investment period. The Company believes the one-time detriment from the sale, including transaction costs, is not reflective of the Company's ongoing operating cost structure. These items are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future and are not considered representative of the Company's underlying operating performance.

The tables below show the calculation to reconcile from the estimated fiscal 2025 GAAP measure to the estimated non-GAAP adjusted measure.


Fiscal 2025 Outlook

In millions

Revised


Previous

Operating Income (GAAP)

$ 982

-

$ 996


$ 1,118

-

$ 1,185

Transform and Modernize Initiative

61

-

63


46

-

52

Loss on Sale of Business

11

-

11


11

-

11

Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,054

-

$ 1,070


$ 1,175

-

$ 1,248


Fiscal 2025 Outlook


Revised


Previous

Diluted Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$1.33 - $1.35


$1.49 - $1.59

Transform and Modernize Initiative

$0.08


$0.07

Loss on Sale of Business

$0.02


$0.02

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$1.43 - $1.45


$1.58 - $1.68

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jess Blomberg

Media Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

