Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PDWM | ISIN: CA12532H1047 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ5A
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 12:32
82,98 Euro
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CGI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CGI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,4082,8217:50
82,4082,8217:50
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 14:11 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGI Inc.: CGI completes acquisition of Apside, a France-based digital and engineering services leader

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

PARIS, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Apside, a leading provider of digital and engineering services.

Present in France, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Portugal and Switzerland, Apside is recognized for its in-depth industry knowledge in manufacturing, finance, insurance and the public sector, as well as its technology expertise in areas such as data, AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

With this acquisition, CGI further consolidates its presence in France as well as other European countries and Morocco, and strengthens its capabilities, particularly in manufacturing and financial services.

More than 2,500 professionals have joined CGI through this acquisition, including nearly 2,200 in France.

"We are delighted to welcome Apside's talented team to CGI. Our companies share a culture and common values focused on innovation, responsibility, commitment and putting our employees at the heart of everything we do. By combining our strengths, we are enriching our technology offering and strengthening our ability to support our clients in their most complex transformations," said Caroline de Grandmaison, President of CGI's France operations.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

SOURCE CGI Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.