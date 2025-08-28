Conga Recognized as a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Configure, Price and Quote Applications

Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience with Conga CPQ

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Conga, the market leader at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation, today announced it has been recognized by customers on Gartner® Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice for 2025 in the Voice of the Customer Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) category - marking the second consecutive year Conga has earned this distinction. Gartner defines CPQ applications as software that enables sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders.

The Voice of the Customer report places Conga in the upper-right "Customers' Choice" quadrant, meaning the company meets or exceeds the market average for both Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption, based on verified end-user reviews over an 18-month period ending April 30, 2025.

Vendors recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction "meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience score (a composite score that incorporates the average Overall Rating and two sub-rating averages: 'Capabilities' and 'Support/Delivery') and the market average User Interest and Adoption score (which incorporates three factors: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and region)."

"To us, being recognized as a Customers' Choice for CPQ for the second year in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class product and outstanding customer experience," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "Conga CPQ empowers organizations to drive more profitable sales through accurate and efficient quoting and pricing - no matter the complexity - helping increase revenue certainty. We remain dedicated to innovating in ways that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and we are grateful for their continued trust and feedback on Gartner Peer Insights."

Conga CPQ eliminates manual processes and drives better selling behaviors throughout the revenue lifecycle. It's the only product on the market known to process up to 10,000 lines in a single quote with sub-second response, with functionality that allows users to support bundled sales, recurring product sales, and usage-based sales. With Conga's guided selling framework, users can generate quotes more accurately and efficiently by leveraging the solution's recommendations for products, services, and bundles.

Customers gain the advantage of a natively integrated user experience in Salesforce with Conga CPQ, which also boasts integration with Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. Its unified data model enables users to define a single set of rules for complex configuration and pricing across sales operations, partner portals, and self-service, while avoiding the stress of managing API connectivity across multiple channels.

A sampling of the reviews of Conga CPQ on Gartner Peer Insights include:

" Conga CPQ is one of the best products that I have worked on. Conga CPQ has so many features that support our organization and helps us to digitalize our quotes very easily and smoothly. Documentation around Conga CPQ is so good that sometimes we don't even need to reach out to Conga Support and just with the help of Conga Documentation we are able to build our use-case ." (Full review)

" It's truly exceptional in terms of improved productivity, enhanced collaboration, data-driven insights, cost savings, compliance and security, the outstanding customer support 24×7, user-friendly interface and seamless integration ." (Full review)

"CLM for Salesforce has been a game changer for our Contracts Department. The reportability has allowed managers to see weaknesses in performance and quickly make adjustments to mitigate them." (Full review)

The Voice of the Customer is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process.

Read the full Gartner Voice of the Customer for Configure, Price and Quote Applications report. For more information about Conga's CPQ solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/commerce/conga-cpq.

Gartner® and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Conga

The Conga Advantage Platform is chosen worldwide to accelerate the journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

