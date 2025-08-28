Holistiplan Invests in the Next Generation of Financial Planners Through Endowed Scholarships

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / As students across the country head back to school, Holistiplan is proud to highlight its commitment to the future of financial planning through two endowed scholarship funds designed to expand access and opportunity for aspiring advisors.

Enhancing Financial Planning Through Education and Technology

Holistiplan's award-winning software empowers financial advisors to deliver higher-quality planning in a scalable way. That same commitment to innovation extends to education, ensuring that the next generation of financial planners has the resources, knowledge, and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving profession.

Holistiplan Endowed Scholarship at Texas A&M University

Holistiplan established the first endowed scholarship created by a financial technology company for the Texas A&M University Financial Planning Program, which hosts the Lone Star state's largest undergraduate major in financial planning. This pioneering partnership supports students pursuing careers in financial planning, providing resources to make education more accessible and equitable.

The partnership also brings Holistiplan's industry-leading tax planning software directly into the classroom. Students gain hands-on experience with the same tools used by top advisors nationwide, equipping them with a strong foundation before entering the workforce. Several Texas A&M alumni now serve on Holistiplan's team, bringing valuable perspectives and continuing the cycle of mentorship and innovation.

Holistiplan Endowed Scholarship at Kansas State University

Holistiplan also funds an endowed scholarship at Kansas State University's College of Health and Human Sciences, home of one of the nation's top-ranked personal financial planning programs. Since 2021, K-State faculty have integrated Holistiplan's software into the curriculum, giving students exposure to real-world tax planning scenarios and even offering a Holistiplan certification course that enhances career readiness for up to 100 students annually.

"At Holistiplan, we believe financial planning has the power to transform lives," said Roger Pine, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "By investing in students at Texas A&M and Kansas State, we're investing in the profession itself, ensuring the next generation of planners enters the field prepared to help families and communities with confidence."

Join Us in Shaping the Future

For more information about Texas A&M University's Financial Planning Program, visit financialplanning.tamu.edu .

For more information about Kansas State University's Personal Financial Planning Program, visit https://www.hhs.k-state.edu/academics/interest-areas/personal-financial-planning.html .

