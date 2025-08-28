Anzeige
28.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
Feelgoodz Partners With Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa to Introduce New Take-Home Spa Slides

The new program offers a complimentary take-home slide to spa guests, elevating the experience while streamlining operations.

GARNER, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Feelgoodz, the sustainable brand redefining hospitality footwear, is proud to announce a new partnership with Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa to launch a first-of-its-kind Bodhi Take-Home Spa Slide Program. This initiative underscores both brands' shared commitment to thoughtful luxury and elevated guest experiences.

Every guest at Eau Spa receives a complimentary pair of Feelgoodz Bodhi Slides to wear during their treatment and take home for continued enjoyment. The slides, crafted from recycled materials including grocery bags and tires, are designed with both comfort and intention - allowing guests to take home a piece of their spa experience for continued use.

"Footwear shouldn't be an afterthought in the wellness experience," said Kyle Berner, Feelgoodz Founder. "We've reimagined spa footwear to meet the standards of modern luxury-consciously designed, beautifully crafted, and built for life beyond the spa."

Beyond elevating the guest experience, the Bodhi Slide program offers meaningful operational benefits. Spa teams no longer need to manage sanitization, storage, or replacement of reusable slippers. The take-home approach streamlines spa operations - saving time, reducing waste, and supporting a more hygienic, seamless service.

Eau Spa, consistently ranked among the top luxury spas in the U.S., is known for delivering indulgent, personalized experiences. By integrating the Bodhi Slide program, Eau Spa is offering guests a memorable amenity that extends the resort's signature hospitality beyond the spa.

"We've had our Bodhi slippers for over a month and our guests feel the difference, see the difference, and they can take it home," said Ben Donat, Spa Director at Eau Spa, located within Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. "For us it's a perfect cycle of partnership and value."

With this program, Feelgoodz continues to disrupt traditional spa models by providing luxury footwear solutions that support operational efficiency, sustainability goals, and guest delight. The Bodhi Slide - stylish, lightweight, and eco-forward - is quickly becoming the gold standard in footwear for wellness destinations looking to innovate.

About Feelgoodz
Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com & www.feelgoodzhospitality.com.

About Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
A Forbes Five-Star destination, Eau Spa offers a lavish take on wellness, blending modern luxury with personalized, holistic care. From its sensory garden to its renowned therapists, Eau Spa delivers transformational experiences in an unforgettable setting.

Press Contact:
Kate Vessey
Feelgoodz, Director of Marketing
415-260-1227
kate@feelgoodz.com

SOURCE: Feelgoodz



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/feelgoodz-partners-with-eau-palm-beach-resort-and-spa-to-introduce-new-1066456

