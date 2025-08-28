Justice for Kids: Preeminent Children's Rights Attorney Howard Talenfeld Honored with NACC's Distinguished Achievement Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Howard M. Talenfeld , a leading children's civil rights lawyer and co-founder of Justice for Kids , a division of Kelley Kronenberg , has been chosen by the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC) as the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award. This prestigious designation recognizes the highest level of achievement and impact in the field of child welfare law and legal representation. The award is not given annually and has only been bestowed several times throughout the NACC's nearly 50-year history.

Talenfeld is being honored for four decades of exceptional public service and dedication to improving the lives of children and families, which has inspired and activated true child welfare transformation and youth voice.

"Receiving this award from the NACC, the organization leading some of the most critical work in child welfare nationwide, is one of the greatest privileges of my life," said Talenfeld. "I'm deeply grateful to accept this recognition and proud to stand alongside impactful organizations like NACC and my dedicated law partners at Justice for Kids in the ongoing fight for better outcomes for society's most vulnerable."

Talenfeld received the Distinguished Achievement Award at the NACC's 48th National Child Welfare Law Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nationally known as a top children's rights attorney, Talenfeld represents the needs of abused and neglected children, especially in cases of foster child abuse, child sexual abuse, child rape, sex trafficking and other harm and abuse of children in the child welfare system. Through the foster care abuse law firm Justice for Kids, Talenfeld and his law partners have established a robust children's rights practice. His work on behalf of children in foster care and children with disabilities has improved thousands of lives and resulted in precedent-setting judicial decisions and legislative reforms.

Throughout his career, Talenfeld has been a forceful advocate for change to improve human service systems. He has argued for systemic reform litigation before many state and national groups, including twice before the U.S. Congress, the National Association of State Mental Health Lawyers, the American Public Welfare Association and many Florida legislative committees.

Since 2002, Talenfeld has been zealously committed to helping youth in foster care through his role as founding Board President of the award-winning nonprofit organization Florida's Children First (FCF). He has also chaired The Florida Bar Legal Needs of Children Committee three times, more times than any other advocate.

Among his recent awards, Talenfeld was honored by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Fort Lauderdale/Broward Chapter as the 2024 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser and by the American Association for Justice (AAJ) as the recipient of the 2024 Trial Lawyers Care Award. He was recognized on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers, and he has consistently been selected by Florida Trend magazine for its annual Florida 500 list, acknowledging his influential impact in Florida as a voice for children who have been abused or neglected.

