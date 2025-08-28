Stonebranch recognized for the second consecutive year in the Leaders' Quadrant for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has once again been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs) for its offering, Universal Automation Center (UAC).1 The evaluation reflects Stonebranch's completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader for the second year in a row," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "We believe this recognition validates our strategy of enabling enterprises to embrace real-time, event-driven orchestration. Our customers rely on UAC to unify their automation landscape, scale operations securely, and drive digital transformation with confidence."

Stonebranch helps enterprises modernize IT automation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with a next-generation orchestration platform. UAC enables organizations to:

Orchestrate complex IT and business workflows that span cloud, on-premises, and containerized systems.

that span cloud, on-premises, and containerized systems. Automate secure managed data transfers across hybrid IT environments from anywhere to anywhere.

across hybrid IT environments from anywhere to anywhere. Empower end-users of any skill level with simple and intuitive self-service automation.

with simple and intuitive self-service automation. Consolidate and replace legacy schedulers and point tools with a single, centralized solution.

with a single, centralized solution. Support a wide range of use cases, including cloud migration, infrastructure orchestration, jobs-as-code for DevOps, data pipelines, and AI/machine learning orchestration.

Additionally, with advanced monitoring, SLA management, and comprehensive observability, Stonebranch ensures enterprises maintain full governance and control of their automated processes.

Uniquely, Stonebranch offers the complete UAC platform via flexible deployment options (on-premises, SaaS, or containerized). All features and available integrations are the same, no matter where enterprises choose to host the platform.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Cameron Haight, Chris Saunderson, 26 August 2025.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

